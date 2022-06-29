Huge solar project approved despite concern about loss of agricultural land

Plans for a 200-acre solar farm near Mulbarton have been approved - Credit: Right: Denise Bradley/Archant Left: Zbynek Burival/Unsplash

Plans for one of the biggest solar farms in the UK have been given the green light.

Bloy's Grove, a 200-acre scheme that would generate enough energy to power 14,000 homes, will be built on a site off Brick Kiln Lane, between Mulbarton, Newton Flotman and Swainsthorpe.

The field at Brick Kiln Lane at Mulbarton, where a solar farm is to be built - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

But criticism has been levelled at the loss of agricultural land at a time when food could become more scarce due to issues like the war in Ukraine.

At 49.9 megawatts, it would be one of the biggest solar schemes in the country, just behind Wroughton Airfield Solar Park in Wiltshire, which is the fourth-largest and generates 50MW of energy.

On Wednesday, South Norfolk councillors approved the plans, which cover the equivalent of 133 football pitches and will operate for 35 years.

The field at Brick Kiln Lane at Mulbarton, where a solar farm is to be built - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

The scheme also includes a substation, fencing and an orchard and other trees planted to cover the development.

Glyn Frost, from Swainsthorpe Parish Council, said she is in support of increasing green energy but had “great reservations” about using currently productive agricultural land, especially while food production is of "high importance".

Her concerns were echoed by committee member Florence Ellis, who said food supplies needed as much attention as energy production.

She added: “This is one of the biggest solar projects in the UK. This is in a small village in Norfolk, small population, narrow roads. We need green energy, none of us here would say we don’t need it.

“But I feel if you have to hide something you're building there has to be something wrong with it and there was great talk about screening it and making sure you can’t see these. They must be so ugly you have to hide these.”

Darren Cuming on behalf of EDF said: “We have chosen Bloy’s Grove carefully in order to reduce the impact of the solar farm on the community that lives near the project."

The field at Brick Kiln Lane at Mulbarton, where a solar farm is to be built - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

He said the energy company will reduce the size of the vehicles bringing materials to the site and carry out improvement works to the roads, which could include widening areas to allow for better passing.

While residents have raised concerns about traffic during construction, Conservative councillor Lisa Neal said the committee should listen to county council highways experts who have raised no concerns about the plans.

The scheme was approved five votes to three.