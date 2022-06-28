Decision due on massive solar farm in south Norfolk

The government wants to increase the number of solar farms in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Plans for one of the biggest solar projects in the UK, capable of generating enough power for 14,000 homes, will be heard this week.

The project will make use of a 200-acre site - roughly 133 football pitches - off Brick Kiln Lane between Mulbarton, Newton Flotman and Swainsthorpe which has been called Bloy's Grove.

EDF Renewables' bid to build the close the 49.9-megawatt solar farm has been recommended for approval ahead of being heard by South Norfolk Council (SNC) on Wednesday.

But neighbours and parish councils have raised concerns about the plans and its impact on the roads.

The 200-acre scheme is expected to operate for 35 years after which it would be decommissioned and returned to farmland.

The site is located to the west of the A140, close to an existing 5MW solar development which was approved in 2015.

At 49.9MW, it would be one of the biggest solar schemes in the country, just behind Wroughton Airfield Solar Park in Wiltshire, which is the fourth-largest and generates 50MW of energy.

The farm would be around 1.4 times smaller than Whitlingham Country Park, which is 280 acres.

Neighbours and local parish councils have raised concerns about the plans.

Swainsthorpe Parish Council was particularly concerned about the construction phase of the proposal and the impact on the local roads and branded plans to access the site from Church Road or Brick Kiln Lane "outrageous".

However, Norfolk County Council's highways team says the plans are not unacceptable and would generate little in the way of traffic.

In total, 36 neighbours have objected to the plans. These included concerns the plans are too large, loss of good quality agricultural land and one branding it a "massive semi-industrial blot on the landscape of Swainsthorpe".

A report from SNC officers to the development committee has recommended the plans for approval.

The officers said: "The proposal would provide 49.9 MW of electricity per annum.

"This will make a positive contribution towards achieving green energy targets, tackling the challenges of climate change, lessening dependency on fossil fuels and benefit from energy security."

As part of the scheme, the company is also proposing to plant new hedgerows and trees around the site, installing beehives and setting land aside for grasses and wildflowers.