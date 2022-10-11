The estate is known for its race-winning thoroughbreds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Land at one of horse-racing’s most famous stud estates could be re-developed to create a huge new housing estate of 1,850 new homes in the Norfolk countryside.

Some 96 hectares at Shadwell Stud and its surrounding farmland, on the edge of Thetford, has been put forward for the potential development.

The estate is known for its race-winning thoroughbreds and it was founded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the former deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, who died in 2021.

The land has been submitted in response to a 'call for sites' from Breckland Council, which is in the process of updating its ‘local plan’ - a document specifying how the district should grow in the years leading up to 2046.

The 'call for sites' asked landowners to offer up sites which could potentially be developed.

The Shadwell Stud land is among the larger of the submissions.

Other big offerings to have come forward include a suggested 1,400-home ‘urban extension’ on the edge of Dereham - and a 5,000-home ‘railway village’ between North Elmham, Bintree and Billingford.

The latter would effectively comprise a new town with a bigger population than Cromer and could utilise the Mid Norfolk Railway as a means of transport for residents.

No planning applications have yet been submitted for any of these projects, but they could be in the future - with Shadwell Stud saying they have received “regular developer interest” in their sites.

Documents submitted to the council by Roebuck Land and Planning Ltd claims that the stud is “in the process of significantly restructuring the equine business which has led to many of the yards across the estate becoming redundant for purpose”.

They add: “The Nunnery site is now no longer utilised to full capacity meaning the section affected by this plan can easily be made available for alternative development.”

The documents specify that between 1,650 and 1,850 homes could potentially be accommodated on the land, and that one option would be to create a retirement village.

A rough approximation of the land which has been put forward on the south-eastern edge of Thetford, capable of accommodating between 1,650 and 1,850 new homes. - Credit: Google

They point out: “The site is level and therefore suitable for easy movement, mobility vehicles and buggies…

“Within Breckland, a significant portion of homes are under-occupied large homes suitable for families and increasingly unsuited to older persons’ needs.”

Previous, smaller bids for homes at Shadwell have been rejected due to concerns around protected trees.

A 5,000-home 'urban extension' to Thetford is already being built on the town's northeastern outskirts.