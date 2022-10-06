Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham

An aerial view of Toftwood, facing west. The new development would stretch across the fields at the top of the image - Credit: Mike Page

A massive new development encompassing 1,400 new homes has been proposed for construction on the edge of Dereham.

The mooted ‘urban extension’ to the town is detailed in a document supplied to Breckland Council by the land promoter Glavenhill.

The new development would stretch from the town’s southern edge at the Shipdham Road, around the western part of Toftwood until it reaches the A47.

The proposed 1400 homes would fill a large swathe of land running from the southern edge of Toftwood up towards the A47 - Credit: Google

Glavenhill suggests that the large swathe of land could incorporate private and affordable homes, new play pitches and a 40ha country park, 10,000m of new public footpaths and an extension to the river Tud restoration scheme.

It also suggests a link road running through the development, a new bus route and cycle network, and a roundabout to replace the A47 junction with Drayton Hall Lane, which they say would improve the road safety of that area.

In addition, a map supplied by the company shows a new primary school, playground, allotments and a pedestrian bridge over the A47.

The council is currently reviewing its local plan - which outlines how the district should grow over the coming 20 years - and is calling for landowners to come forward with sites that might be suitable for development.

Glavenhill submitted the suggestion as part of that process, and said it “considers that Dereham has the infrastructure and service capacity to accommodate this scale of future housing growth”.

The company added: “Demand for housing remains strong in the town and some of the revenue from housing sales can be used to address existing deficiencies locally.

“The additional retail spend from new households coming into the town will also reinforce the retail and service offer locally to the benefit of all residents.”

The council is now reviewing each of the sites submitted by landowners, to assess their suitability, with the public then invited to have their say in a consultation currently planned to launch in early 2023.

Breckland Council is assessing the suitability of the site for future development - Credit: IAN BURT

The authority is also planning to launch a new app called ‘Commonplace’ to help Breckland residents engage with the new local plan.

Those who sign up will be able to receive updates, view documents and share information with the planning team.

Larger 'urban extensions', of some 4,000 homes in Attleborough and 5,000 homes in Thetford, have been making their way through the planning process in recent years.

Commonplace can be viewed at brecklandlocalplan.commonplace.is.