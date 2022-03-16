Meet the Norfolk people offering their homes to Ukrainian refugees

Raz Woollacott, from Shotesham, stood next to his flag at his property. - Credit: Raz Woollacott

Across the UK more than 100,000 people have signed up to a new scheme to host Ukrainian refugees in their own homes, including many in our region. SARAH HUSSAIN spoke to some of them about why they were doing so

The former council worker

Raz Woollacott, 74, from Shotesham, near Norwich, lives with his wife in a three-bedroom property and is offering the use of his spare bedroom.

The former Norfolk County Council countryside officer has Ukrainian family heritage and put up the national flag outside his property days after the Russian invasion to show his support.

He registered to take a family the day the government launched its 'Homes for Ukraine' website.

He said: "The war is really getting to me. I'm finding it emotionally upsetting now.

"I know we're doing what we can in helping refugees and supplying arms and aid but still. How's it going to end?

"These people are helpless and they do need somewhere, they need a refuge. Offering a room is the least I can do. I can't go out there and fight.

"If we can offer a place for one or two people fine, I'm so happy to do that."

The Ukrainian expat

Marika Sigley, a Ukrainian living in Thetford, knows at close hand the devastating impact the ongoing violence is having on the people of Ukraine after receiving reports from family who live in the west of the country. They managed to escape to the Czech Republic two weeks ago.

Marika Sigley's family, who live near the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine, are now safe in the Czech Republic after travelling to the Polish border to escape the danger. Pictured is her cousin, her cousin's husband and two nieces. - Credit: Natalka Auker

Mrs Sigley, who has also been coordinating local support efforts, said: "I and very many other people feel we can offer a loving, warm and stable home even if it's only for six months to a year, and just try to give these people some semblance of a normal family life.

"I think people have been very generous in offering money, clothes, everything and now I think they feel it's so important that traumatised families can be with a normal family in England and get back to reality as far as they can.

"We want Ukrainians to be matched with a safe family, most of them are going to be women with children, or older men. It's important they are safe.

The ex-teacher added: "We're looking forward to the opportunity to helping children with their learning and to learn English and English culture but also for English people to learn from Ukrainian families."

The community organiser

Debbie Gaze, 55, from Diss, set up the 'Diss supporting Ukrainians' Facebook group to form a network of help for refugees in the town and surrounding area. The group was only set up on Monday and already has around 200 members.

A network has been set up in Diss to help support Ukrainian refugees. Debbie Gaze pictured holding flag on right. - Credit: Jordan Coleman

The owner of a local nursery, who is also people and culture manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, has signed up to host refugees and is offering two of her rooms.

She said: "I just try to put myself in their shoes and I could just not imagine how awful that must be. It was as simple as that.

"You see the pictures and think 'gosh if I had five minutes to leave my house, thinking I would never return, what would I do? Where would I go?' It's just horrendous.

Debbie Gaze has set up a Facebook group to bring a network of people together to support Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Debbie Gaze

"Around 20 people [from the group] are offering homes. I've got one lady who has a third top attic floor of her house and has three bedrooms she's offering, and someone else saying they have a nice caravan in their garden which they're happy for someone to stay in.

"There's a big focus on hosting refugees and there's a lot of people who can't host but want to help.

"I think the community page I've set up and website we will develop, will enable people to dip in and out and help where they can."

The MP

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, has revealed that he will be offering to host refugees at his constituency home, following family discussions about how they could help.

Mr Baker and his wife spoke with their two young daughters about making a spare room and bunkbed available to a mother and her child.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

He said: "We felt that it was really important to play our role and help as much as we possibly can.

"We're completely prepared to take that on and try and help with a successful match over what could be beyond six months.

"It's not a small commitment at all, and we're lucky enough we can do this.

"Like everyone else I looked at the pictures, I've got little children and you look at little children in the news and newspapers and it's just absolutely devastated us.

"We live in a fairly remote area and there will be lots of space and time for whoever we look after to be able to take whatever time they need to have a loving family around them to give them that support."

The retired couple

Sue and Richard from Three Score in Norwich have offered to home two or three refugees in two of their rooms.

The retired couple, who asked for their last name to remain anonymous, have a background in teaching and say they now have space and time to help "these poor people in their hour of need" after their two children moved out and live in London.

They said: "We have been horrified by the devastation and trauma experienced, and want to offer practical help.

"They are losing everything - their homes, possessions, livelihoods and, for some, their loved ones.

"We can’t just sit on our hands and do nothing when we are in the fortunate position of being able to help."

The mayor

Mayor of Beccles Richard Stubbings. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Richard Stubbings, mayor of Beccles, has welcomed the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"I believe that we all need to see what we can contribute," he said.

Although he has not yet signed up, he is considering doing so.

"I understand that a number of organisations are likewise looking into the whole situation and are seeing if they can come up with a more complete solution that provides both accommodation and jobs so that the refugees can more fully take part and belong. I fully support this approach.”





The scheme

People arriving under the Homes for Ukraine scheme will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years, access healthcare, benefits, employment support, education and English language tuition.

The scheme will open on Friday, March 18 for visa applications from Ukrainians and immediate family members who already have named people willing to sponsor them.

People who want to offer a rent-free space in their home or other residence, for at least six months, can register an interest online.

Sponsors can nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their home, or offer a separate property for them to use rent-free. Each household hosting a refugee will be offered a payment of £350 per month.

To register your interest visit homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

Kristina * , a member of the Roma minority in Ukraine, wipes away tears at Lwowska reception centre on the outskirts of Przemsyl, Poland, on March, 4 2022. - Credit: Anthony Upton/DEC

In response to criticism over the UK's visa processing, Mr Baker said: "We've now dropped a lot of the processes so that in effect now we can very quickly have all of your biometric checks done on this side of the channel, they've recognised that issue and streamlined the process and have now got 13,000 appointments per week over in Europe, so they've very much sped up the process.

"But what they've not done is drop visa checks, and I support that because we do need to have those checks. There are security issues, we do need to know who's coming into the country.

"As a British government we've always been very keen that we keep those visa checks and have now put the right number of resource to speed up the process."

The EDP is calling on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to raise vital funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal. - Credit: Archant

