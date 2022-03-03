News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk villager raises Ukrainian flag in show of solidarity

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:51 PM March 3, 2022
Raz Woollacott, from Shotesham, stood next to his flag at his property.

A Norfolk villager is among those in the region to have raised a Ukraine flag at his property, as a show of solidarity following the country's invasion by Russia.

Raz Woollacott, 74, from Shotesham, near Norwich, said he had put up the flag because of his personal connections to the country and to express support with Ukrainians who are under attack.

The part-Ukrainian - whose grandparents left the country to settle in London in 1905 - said he had been "sickened" by the events and had ordered the Ukrainian flag a day before Russia's invasion.

Since raising the blue and yellow flag he himself has been receiving support by way of people "hooting" their cars and a couple donating £100 in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Mr Woollacott said: "I'm so taken aback by the total support that people are giving.

"Everywhere, all around the world, everyone is so together on this. It's incredible.

"People are absolutely against the whole thing, and I'm so pleased that the support is happening. It shows there is goodness in the world."

He added that villagers were holding a film night on Friday to raise money for the appeal, and that his wife and others will also be making Ukrainian honey cake and tea on March 10 to raise funds.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson, raised a flag at the town hall in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. 

Ukrainian flag raised over Great Yarmouth town hall

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson raising the Ukrainian flag outside the town hall. - Credit: GYBC

Great Yarmouth buildings, Norwich City Hall, Cromer Pier and King's Lynn landmarks were also among properties lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag flying near Norwich City Hall 

The Ukrainian flag flying near Norwich City Hall - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


