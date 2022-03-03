Norfolk villager raises Ukrainian flag in show of solidarity
- Credit: Raz Woollacott
A Norfolk villager is among those in the region to have raised a Ukraine flag at his property, as a show of solidarity following the country's invasion by Russia.
Raz Woollacott, 74, from Shotesham, near Norwich, said he had put up the flag because of his personal connections to the country and to express support with Ukrainians who are under attack.
The part-Ukrainian - whose grandparents left the country to settle in London in 1905 - said he had been "sickened" by the events and had ordered the Ukrainian flag a day before Russia's invasion.
Since raising the blue and yellow flag he himself has been receiving support by way of people "hooting" their cars and a couple donating £100 in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Mr Woollacott said: "I'm so taken aback by the total support that people are giving.
"Everywhere, all around the world, everyone is so together on this. It's incredible.
"People are absolutely against the whole thing, and I'm so pleased that the support is happening. It shows there is goodness in the world."
Most Read
- 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
- 2 Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries
- 3 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
- 4 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
- 5 Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather
- 6 Mystery buyer could kickstart 3,500 homes on outskirts of Norwich
- 7 Family behind much-loved Broads pub take on second premises
- 8 I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old
- 9 Thousands of speeding drivers have their cases dropped
- 10 Hospital's complaint figures called into question amid claims it upholds 98%
He added that villagers were holding a film night on Friday to raise money for the appeal, and that his wife and others will also be making Ukrainian honey cake and tea on March 10 to raise funds.
Elsewhere, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson, raised a flag at the town hall in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Great Yarmouth buildings, Norwich City Hall, Cromer Pier and King's Lynn landmarks were also among properties lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.