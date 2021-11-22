'Clarity needed' on law for electric vehicle charging points for new homes

New homes, workplaces and supermarkets in England will have to have electric car charging points installed from 2022. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Developers have welcomed new electric vehicle charging points requirements for new homes from next year, but say more clarity is needed.

New homes, workplaces and supermarkets in England will need electric car charging points installed from 2022 as part of an electric vehicle revolution, as will buildings undergoing large-scale renovations and will have more than 10 parking spaces.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new law at the Confederation of British Industry's conference on Monday, November 22.

He said up to 145,000 charge points will be installed across England every year as a result of the regulations.

Tony Abel, chairman of the Watton-based Abel Homes, said the business was keen to embrace what is "a logical step forward" after wanting to put car charging points into their new homes for more than a year, but added work needed to be done first on what is a "complex issue".

Mr Abel said: "The difficulty is with the electricity supply.

"There are problems with capacity generally and that's what has been holding it back.

"The issue is with the district suppliers of electricity and the National Grid, that needs to be addressed in the first instance and then house builders will quickly follow on I'm sure.

"If the district network operators and the National Grid get together and work with the suppliers of smart chargers, then this can be made to happen quite quickly, but it needs a great deal more thought than the PM saying we will do this next year."

Asked if the business would be able to afford the chargers in its new build homes, he said: "We can afford it because it's something that the customer wants, more and more customers are turning to electric cars."

Steve Turner, director of communications at the Home Builders Federation, said the move is "positive" but that the body is waiting for further detail.

He said: "We welcome the general direction and it's something we're supportive of.

"It will give new build buyers certainty over what they're buying and the ability to have a greater choice in terms of their transport and the cars that they will purchase."