New buildings set to be required to have electric vehicle charging points

New buildings in England will be required to have electric car charging points from 2022.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to make a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference on Monday outlining that fresh laws will see new homes, supermarkets and workplaces required to install charging points.

Buildings that are currently undergoing large-scale renovations will also be told that the points must be introduced as part of that work.

The move is the latest step towards the banning of the sale of petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

Mr Johnson is set to tell the conference: "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points, with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations.

"We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen and our net-zero strategy is expected to trigger about £90bn of private sector investment, driving the creation of high wage high skilled jobs as part of our mission to unite and level up across the country."

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the CBI conference that the UK can gain advantages from acting first to transform the global economy and transition to net zero.

"This is a pivotal moment, we cannot go on as we are," he is expected to add.

"We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution.

"We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way.

"We must regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms."

The news comes as it was revealed in September that owners of electric vehicles in Norfolk who do not have driveways are faced with having to pay just over £50 for a licence to run cables over public footpaths to charge their cars.

As of April this year, there were 2,631 electric vehicles registered across Norfolk but fewer than 198 public charging points across the county, 44 of which are in Norwich.