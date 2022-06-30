Data from the Department of Transport has revealed the most isolated neighbourhoods in Norfolk, based on the time taken to reach key local services - Credit: Archant/Department of Transport

Norfolk is known for being one of the most rural counties in the country with large swathes of coastal areas and agricultural land.

While this is part of the region's charm, it can mean some communities have difficulty accessing public transport and key services like hospitals and schools.

New data from the Department of Transport has revealed which neighbourhoods in the county are the most isolated, with communities in Breckland topping the list.

Access to public transport is one of the key factors in determining which communities are most isolated in the county

The figures show the average minimum journey times to the nearest key services by neighbourhood, by either public transport or walking, bicycle or car.

Saham Toney, near Watton, is the worst affected in Norfolk and is ranked 43rd in England for the length of time it takes to reach public services by public transport or walking.

The Tilney, Mershe Lande and Wiggenhall ward in west Norfolk follows and places 49th nationally.

Mattishall, also in Breckland, is the third most isolated neighbourhood in the county and stands 84th in the country.

Conversely, the St Andrews ward in Great Yarmouth is the most connected to key services by public transport and walking.

The statistics were gathered from the travel times to eight key local services during the 'morning peak' between 7am and 10am.

The journeys were recorded on a Tuesday in the second week of October in 2019.

The eight key services used included medium sized centres of employment, primary schools, secondary schools, further education, GPs, hospitals, food stores and town centres.

Timothy Birt, Green councillor for Saham Toney

Green councillor for Saham Toney, Timothy Birt, said it was "shocking" that the ward he serves is one of the most isolated in the country.

"The data is quite shocking" he said, adding: "I had not realised we were breaking records in such a bad way.

"Walking, cycling and access to public transport are key solutions in our climate mitigation goals but if we continue failing by not providing safe walking and cycling infrastructure we are dooming residents to isolation.

"We need a new political will to provide reliable public transport and the planning system has a major part to play in this goal. This may come about if 'access to public transport' was a key requirement in our local plan."

Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council acknowledges improvements need to be made as some communities still suffer from "inadequate or no bus services".

A spokesperson for the council said: "Whilst our bus network is strong in many areas there are still communities and pockets that have inadequate or no bus services.

"In our rural areas, bus services operate between our market towns and intervening settlements, although many rural settlements do not have bus services that meet our well-established minimum standards.

"We are currently working hard to deliver our Bus Service Improvement Plan which aims to increase rural accessibility and improve services for the whole of Norfolk.

"In March this year we received notification from the DfT of an indicative offer of £49.6m for Norfolk to help deliver our plan and we are now working alongside bus operators to shape details of what the money will be spent on."

A consultation is currently open for people to air their thoughts on bus services in the county.

While certain neighbourhoods can face difficulties accessing key services, the rurality of Norfolk can make for a positive selling point for properties in these areas.

Vicki Foreman, residential and lettings manager at Brown&Co

Vicki Foreman, residential and lettings manager at Brown&Co said: “Some of the locations we sell or rent in of course include picturesque villages with good pubs and a few shops but can be quite remote in terms of transport links.

"However, that can, in some instances, make some properties in those locations more popular with people paying more because they are away from main roads.

"Many people do want to live close to amenities, such as those with children wanting to be close to schools or people without a car.

"Older people in particular want to live near bus routes and shops.

"So a property which comes up for sale or rent in an area with those benefits is going to be worth more."



