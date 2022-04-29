New details of Colman's factory site homes plans revealed

New details of major plans for thousands of homes at the former Colman's and Britvic factory sites have been revealed.

And part of a 16th century priory at the site, on the edge of Norwich, could be turned into housing, as part of multi-million pound scheme.

Developer Fuel Properties is hoping to lodge plans for the Carrow Works site with Norwich City Council this summer.

But, in advance of that, the London-based developer, which bought the 31 acre site in 2020, has submitted documents as part of the process of identifying the environmental impacts of development.

A deal has been struck which could see thousands of homes built at the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich. - Credit: Fuel Properties

And those documents cast some light on what the application could involve when it is lodged.

They state the plans would be residential-led, but would also include commercial and office space.

While some buildings would be demolished, listed and locally listed ones will be retained, converted and adapted.

Among them is the Grade I listed Carrow Abbey building which would be turned back into housing.

Despite its name, the building is actually part of the 16th century Carrow Priory, the ruins of which are also at the site.

The building would have been where the prioress lived and the developers intend to convert it back into housing.

It was extended in the late 19th and 20th centuries, as the home and offices of the Colman family, and also served as a conference centre.

The report states there are opportunities to demolish "poor quality architectural features" and to create "a cohesive new

development that respects its surroundings".

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

In March 2018, Unilever, which owned the renowned Colman's Mustard brand, announced it was shutting the Carrow Works site.

That move came after Britvic, which made products like Fruit Shoot and Robinsons, announced in October 2017, that it was closing its factory there.

With such a huge brownfield site vacant - and development having stalled on a housing scheme on the nearby Deal Ground - that prompted council bosses to form a public-private East Norwich Partnership to get the area regenerated.