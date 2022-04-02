First of almost 500 Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norfolk

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

The first of almost 500 refugees heading to Norfolk through the Homes for Ukraine scheme are expected to arrive this weekend.

The government has confirmed the country will resettle an initial 489 people through the sponsorship scheme - where people offer those fleeing their homeland after the Russian invasion rooms in their homes.

Of the Ukrainian refugees who will be coming to Norfolk under that scheme, 191 are under 18 years old - and all those eligible who are arriving through the Homes for Ukraine scheme will be offered school places.

All Ukrainian refugees of school age will be offered places in Norfolk's schools. - Credit: PA

Under the family visa scheme, through which some Ukrainians have already arrived, Norfolk County Council has had 29 school place applications.

Eighteen have already been offered and a handful of children have already started at schools. Eleven are of primary age and seven are secondary school age.

A further 11 - three primary and eight secondary - are pending.

Chris Snudden, director for learning and inclusion in the council's children's services department - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

Chris Snudden, director for learning and inclusion in the council's children's services department, wrote to schools saying: "Of course, it goes without saying that we know many youngsters will come to our country having experienced some exceptional times over the last few weeks.

"This may not be visible initially, but we urge you to draw on your experience of supporting families who have been through trauma."

Teachers are being offered special sessions to help them support the new arrivals.

Mrs Snudden said: "For some children and young people, stepping quickly into timetabled classes and lessons, with regular touch points and check ins, will provide the consistency and routine they need. Other children may need a more bespoke and slow-paced transition with opportunities to settle and form new relationships to help them feel safe.

"For children in this position, we know that play can be a powerful vehicle to help achieve this. I encourage you to do what you feel is right to enable those children and young people to transition safely and securely."

There has been frustration among some of those who had offered homes at the slow speed of the refugees being cleared to come to the UK - but they are now beginning to arrive.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Archant

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, who had offered to help, tweeted that he was expecting two refugees to be arriving at his home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Meet Anna and Sviatik. From the early hours of Sunday morning we will welcome them into our home to be part of our family. We know the next few months will be immensely tough as they leave their home but we know the whole of NN will support them and many other refugees. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/14JMrAudWX — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) March 31, 2022

District councils have been doing checks on people's homes ahead of the arrival of the Ukrainian refugees, while Norfolk County Council is ready to provide support.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council leader, said: "We are rightly proud of the generosity our county has shown with people opening their homes, preparing to welcome our newest residents, raising money and getting supplies directly to the refugees from Ukraine

"It’s our collective job to keep everyone as safe as possible."

He said the council's team would be carrying out personal welfare checks and following up immediate needs as refugees get settled in.

Events and drop-in sessions are being held in libraries and other public buildings across the county that will ensure new arrivals get all the help they need.

Mr Proctor said: "That might mean help registering with a GP surgery, applying for a school place, getting English language courses from adult learning or helping them get access to benefits.

"Every child arriving will be offered a school place in Norfolk. Many schools have already welcomed their first Ukrainian pupils and we know everyone is eager to play their part.

"Norfolk's schools are well-versed in helping children from different cultures to settle in and we know this time it will be no different.

"Our education team are planning ahead for those who are due to arrive and will need a school to go to.

"That means checking where in the county we are expecting them to live, and offering schools support and advice on how to support new arrivals.”

Meanwhile, Norwich City Council has called for the government to go further in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. - Credit: Jeff Taylor

Leaders of all three political groups at City Hall - Labour's Alan Waters, Green Lucy Galvin and Liberal Democrat James Wright have written a letter to secretaries of state Priti Patel and Michael Gove.

Lucy Galvin, leader of the Green Party at Norwich City Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

They have called for visa-free access for Ukrainian refugees and for proper funding for local authorities to deliver the Homes for Ukraine programme, including money for housing support and to support mental health needs.

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norwich City Council. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

The EDP's appeal supporting emergency response aid on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries has raised more than £12,000.

The Aid for Ukraine Appeal is raising vital money for the Disasters Emergency Committee and donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine