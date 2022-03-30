Fears have been raised that a government scheme aimed at providing safe havens for Ukrainian refugees with families in the UK is failing, writes EDP editor DAVID POWLES from the Polish border.

As part of the Homes for Ukraine appeal, thousands of people across the UK, including hundreds in Norfolk and Waveney, have volunteered to house refugees fleeing their homeland amid attacks from Russia.

However, charities working in Poland on the border with Ukraine, have told how ineffective the scheme has been amid a lack of communication from the government, an all-too complicated process, and even technical delays.

The sole helpdesk for refugees arriving in Medyka and wishing to seek refuge in the UK. - Credit: Dave Powles

They say that while other countries are bussing out scores of people every day, so far the UK has failed to rehome anyone arriving in Medyka in the past seven days.

I am in Poland shadowing the humanitarian work of Adam Hale-Sutton, from Little Melton, and spoke to volunteers from the charity Love Bristol, who are running the sole British 'desk' near the Medyka crossing point, where hundreds of Ukrainians arrive every day seeking refuge.

Andy Persson, a volunteer with the charity, said: “We are the hub for people looking to get to the UK. We take their details and try to match them up with families back home and help them through the visa process.

“We have about 150 sponsors from the UK on the form and we match them with somebody. You have to have the match first and then we can help them through the visa process.

A former Tesco supermarket is where dozens of refugees are staying whilst they await somewhere to go. - Credit: Dave Powles

“We have had about 80 Ukrainians come to us in the week we’ve been here and nobody has their visa yet. When we do get it they then have to go up to Warsaw, another five or six hours away, and pick up papers.

“There were people up there who had gone up and been told the printer wasn’t working properly and they had to go back a few days later. It’s ridiculous.”

Such are the delays, the charity is having to rent out homes in the area for the refugees to stay in while they await their visas.

The volunteers, meanwhile, are sleeping on the top floor of a partially built house after builders working there heard about their plight and agreed to open it up and put in temporary electricity and hot water.

On being asked about the presence of government officials in the area, Mr Persson said: “We heard of one guy from the Home Office turning up and telling everyone they were doing a great job, and then he went.

Andy Perrson from the Love Bristol charity. - Credit: Dave Powles

“I have no idea why they aren’t here. I’ve given up my work and time to be here and you can’t help getting angry when you see how complicated they are making it.

“It’s beyond words really. They need to make the process a lot easier. All of the other countries have been bussing out up to 200 people a day, to Germany, Spain and France.

“But because of the way the UK has set it up, nobody can do that. The fact they have to go to Warsaw after they get their visa, which takes two weeks is crazy. What are they expected to do for this time?”

I also spoke to a British solicitor working from Krakow and volunteers from a charity called Siobhan’s Trust, who are handing out food in Medyka to newly arrived refugees. They too confirmed the delays in the process.

All of the region’s MPs have been contacted on social media with these concerns, but so far only Clive Lewis has responded.