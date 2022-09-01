'What will happen to our homes?' ask residents of town estate set for major revamp

Yvonne Wing (left) and her mother Christine on The Abbey estate at Thetford - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to revamp a sprawling 1970s estate involve demolishing and replacing people's homes, the housing association behind the proposals admits. CHRIS BISHOP found people on The Abbey estate in Thetford are up in arms, as Flagship Housing insists it's still consulting with them.

Steve throws the glossy brochure about improvements planned for his estate down on the coffee table and shrugs: "It's going to cause a lot of upheaval, this is. People are going to lose their houses."

Like many on The Abbey, a sprawling estate between the railway and the Little Ouse, Steve is anxious over his future.

Flagship Housing, which owns just over half of the 1,170-odd homes on The Abbey is fine-tuning plans to revamp it in partnership with local councils.

It talks of leafy streets, with a new park at the centre of the series of cul-de-sacs which lead off winding Canterbury Way.

But that comes at a cost - at least in the short term - for Steve and it remains to be seen how many of his neighbours who rent from Flagship or in some cases own their own homes on the estate.

"On these plans my house is going to be demolished," said the 46-year-old full-time carer, who lives with his disabled 17-year-old daughter on St Alban's Way.

"My first question is if my house is going to be demolished, what are we going to do?"

Flagship's director of regeneration, James Payne, said: "The design does include some demolition to support the delivery of the improvements.

"We have previously written to all residents with a brochure that comprehensively outlines our support and our promise to them in the event this occurs.”

The brochure promises those whose properties are demolished with a "like for like" replacement.

"Where are they going to put all the people they move out when they demolish all the houses?" adds Steve.

Like many, he laments the proposed loss of garages in the plans sent to residents. He also believes people living outside of the estate were allowed to vote on its future.

And like many on The Abbey, he does not wish to give his real name, saying some of those who have spoken out against the plans on social media have been abused online.

"People are really upset, they're up in arms," says a woman at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre. "They're going to knock so many homes down.

"To a large extent I'm of the view they're going to to do whatever they want no matter what people say."

Flagship, which is still consulting as it finalises its plans for The Abbey, has not revealed how many properties will go to make way for improvements.

Sue, 54, who volunteers at the Neighbourhood Centre, said: "I live on the flats on Canterbury Way and apparently they're going to be knocked down and rebuilt across the road.

"I'm on the second floor, so in some ways it could be to my benefit as I age, but it's quite an uncertain time with all the rumours that are going round."

Abbey has a reputation for anti-social behaviour. Some say it's deserved, pointing to youths tearing up and down behind houses on motorbikes. Others say it isn't and the estate - originally built to house the London overspill - has real community spirit.

Christine Wing, 65, who has lived on the estate since the late 1970s, said: "They're not listening to us. They're putting flats up that will bring more people to cause more havoc.

"They want to put a pond in for people to throw goodness knows what in. They're knocking all the garages down to put flats and houses up, they're taking away all the parking spaces.

"They want people to park on both sides of Canterbury Way but how will you get buses and fire engines through?"

Mrs Wing owns the house she lives in on York Way. The glossy brochure promises those whose homes are purchased will be given market value for them.

The most recent properties to sell on the estate have gone for around £150,000.

"Where am I going to get another house for that price?" said Mrs Wing. "I can't get a mortgage at my age."

Her daughter Yvonne, 34, who owns a house nearby, said she had put home improvements on hold while she waited to find out what might happen to it.

Mr Payne said: "We’ve analysed all the feedback we have received to understand fully the needs and aspirations of local people.

"We are still developing the design and we want to hear the views of local residents to help shape the detail.

"We ask that residents contact us directly should they have any questions about the recent update."

Residents are being invited to share their views on play and open space issues on the Abbey estate with the Flagship team who will be outside the neighbourhood centre between 1-4pm on Thursday, September 1.



