New vision unveiled for Thetford housing estate

A new vision has been unveiled for the Abbey estate at Thetford

Plans to revamp an estate of more than 1,000 homes in Norfolk have been revealed.

Flagship Group, which owns around half of the properties on the 50-year-old Abbey estate in Thetford, agreed to make "meaningful changes" to the area in partnership with local councils three years ago.

After consulting residents, it has drawn up plans to improve existing streets and green spaces, along with a new park.

The Abbey Estate in Thetford celebrates 50 years.

Neighbours are now being asked to share their views on the detail of the blueprints, while an exhibition will be held before the end of the year to showcase the final design.

Work is expected to take place in phases over the next three to four years.

Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has shared their feedback over the last few years.

How the revamped Abbey estate in Thetford could look in a few years' time

“We have listened to what people have told during conversations and consultation period and the design that we have developed is very much informed by local people.

“But, this isn’t the final design and over the next few months, we’ll be asking people to share their thoughts so that we can develop the detail."

In November 2019, Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council agreed to work collaboratively with Flagship on the Abbey estate.

An artist's impression of the revamped riverside on the Abbey estate at Thetford

Norfolk County Council's deputy leader, Graham Plant, said: "We all feel passionately about our homes and neighbourhoods and how we can make them thrive.

"It's great that Abbey residents are getting another opportunity to shape the estate and I encourage them to make their views known."

A member of the Flagship team will be based at the Abbey neighbourhood centre every Thursday afternoon to listen to neighbours, find out their thoughts, and answer any questions.

How the street scene could be improved

Information can also be found on the Abbey website at flagship-group.co.uk/the-abbey.

Residents are also invited to share their views on play and open space issues on the Abbey estate with the Flagship team who will be outside the neighbourhood centre between 1-4pm on Thursday, September 1.