Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Communities across the region are growing, with tens of thousands of homes earmarked for Norfolk and Waveney in the coming decades.

New schemes are announced often - including, most recently, a consultation for a new settlement west of Norwich, Honingham Thorpe, which could see 4,000 homes built.

Here are five major developments planned for our area's future.

Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Attleborough

The mid Norfolk market town is in line for major growth over the coming years.

Plans for 4,000 homes will almost double the population, after outline planning permission was granted by Breckland in April 2020, having been agreed in principle a year before.

Homes England has secured the first phase of land.

The development will include a link road, two primary schools, open space and community facilities.

It will be located on land to the south of the town centre, between London Road and Buckenham Road.

The next level of detail is due to be submitted to the council at the end of the year, with more expected in spring 2022.

The first houses on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford are almost ready. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

Thetford

In 2015, the future of Thetford was laid out as plans to build the 5,000-home Kingsfleet development were approved.

Homes will be built on land belonging to The Crown Estate and Kilverstone Estate, north of Thetford, with homes being built up to the A11 bypass.

The site will also see the build of three primary schools, open space, employment areas and health facilities.

In 2018, Hopkins Homes kicked off phase one, while in 2019 work took place for the build of a new junction and road widening in the area.

Towards the end of 2020, planning permission was granted for 130 more homes.

All agreed homes so far will come under phase one, which is planned to be completed between 2028 and 2029, with phase two including the build of around 1,100 homes, and phase three just over 700.

Phase four and five will follow.

Where the changes will take place in Fakenham. - Credit: Archant

Fakenham

A bid for 950 homes homes - as well as a pub, shops, hotel and school - was officially rubber-stamped earlier this year after a £7m developer contribution was thrashed out.

It would become one of the biggest developments in Fakenham's history and would swell the town's population by 20pc to around 10,000.

While many have welcomed the plans, there is some hesitation over some elements of the development, including the impact it will have on existing infrastructure.

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

East Norwich

Roughly 3,500 homes are expected to be built across four key sites in east Norwich - Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

In total, development is estimated to cost £652,594,795 - which includes £28.266m for infrastructure, £76.120m for flood mitigation and demolition and £548.109m for residential, employment and education.

The plans are in the early stages, but a meeting held earlier this month heard that pre-construction planning could take 12 months and actual development five years more.

Planners have split the sites into four 'character' areas - Waterside East, Carrow Works, Waterside North and The Villages.

Land around West Winch has been earmarked for up to 4,000 homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Winch

Land between the A10 and A47 at West Winch has been earmarked for up to 4,000 new properties.

Norfolk County Council has applied for £50m in government funding towards the cost of a £65m link road between the A10 and A47, which will be the first part of the scheme.

Homes will be built in phases on the site over 18 years, though details are some way off. The growth area will also offer employment opportunities, commercial space, community resources, health facilities, education, play facilities and public open spaces.

West Norfolk council's local plan has designated West Winch as a strategic growth area.

In November, it said it would be resuming face to face meetings with stakeholders and the local community to update them on the progress of plans. Face-to-face meetings had been put on hold during the pandemic.

Analysis

We know that homes are desperately needed across most of the country.





For many people, that is not the issue - it's how they are built that matters.

Every week we report concerns from communities over the impact new developments will have on existing infrastructure.

From oversubscribed GP surgeries and schools to busy roads and lack of parking, villages and towns are paying the price of growth.

Of course, there are exceptions - there are examples of developer-funded facilities, built as part of new homes schemes, which have made life easier.

But we don't see that often enough.

Planning applications must only be approved when the vital infrastructure in those areas is fit for both the existing community, and the one yet to arrive.