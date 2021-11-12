Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny

A map showing where 4,000 new homes could be built as a new settlement. - Credit: Latimer

A vision for a garden village with thousands of homes to the west of Norwich will be placed under public scrutiny next week.

Honingham Thorpe is a proposed new settlement to the west of the city, which would bring around 4,000 new homes, a school and a country park if it goes ahead.

It is the project of Latimer, the development arm of the Clarion Housing Group, and has been touted as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan since 2016.

And from next week, members of the public will be given the chance to help shape any bid for the village that may emerge.

Paul Lemar, head of strategic land for Latimer, said: "It is vital that we work with local communities at this early stage to co-create a vision for Honingham Thorpe.

"Local input is crucial to formulating successful proposals that create legacy benefits for existing communities, as well as new residents.

"While any new settlement is unlikely to be allocated for some time it is our home that feedback received at this consultation will help us to develop proposals that feed into any consideration of a new settlement in a future local plan review."

The developer is offering a range of opportunities for people to share their views, with a webinar to be held from 7pm on Tuesday, December 16.

There will also be a session in person at Easton Village Hall between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, November 20.

Here, members of the public will be able to chat with architects and planners and see an exhibition with background information to the plans.

And thirdly, on Tuesday, November 23, a similar session will be held at The Forum in Norwich, between 11am and 3pm.

Speaking previously, Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County County, said large scale settlements like this "may be the best way" to address growing demand for housing.

Honingham Thorpe is one of three locations that have been touted as potentially being suitable locations for settlements, as local authorities consider how the county can meet demands for some 50,000 new homes by 2038.