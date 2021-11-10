Bid lodged to build 33 homes next to mill

An outline application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council to build up to 33 homes in Gayton. - Credit: Google

Plans for an extra 33 homes in a Norfolk village have moved a step closer after a bid was submitted.

An outline planning application has been lodged to West Norfolk Council (WNC) to build up to 33 homes on Litcham Road in Gayton, near King's Lynn.

The application also includes work on existing access, roads, driveways, parking areas, open space, external lighting, pumping station and associated infrastructure.

The former industrial site, which is next to Gayton Mill, is currently vacant and was last used as a seed processing plant.

The application proposes 27 market houses and six for social, affordable or intermediate rent.

Michael de Whalley, west Norfolk councillor for the area, said Gayton has had "more than its fair share of larger housing developments in recent years" and that concerns have been raised by residents over "the pace at which the village is growing".

He also shared concern over recent crashes on the B1145.

Mr Whalley added: "The proposed access for the new estate is close to a busy and dangerous junction complex for which there is particular risk turning out from Grimston Road (B1153) onto the B1145.

"The B1145 continues to worry residents as traffic increases in numbers and weight year on year.

"Pedestrian access from the site will be challenging with the complex junctions and lack of pavements.

"Considerable thought needs to go into the viability of any future proposals in Gayton before plans are submitted."

A similar bid for development on the site was given the go-ahead in 2014.

At the time councillors said the project would meet future housing demand and would make use of unused land, but concerns were raised about a footpath to make it accessible for pedestrians.

In 2016, an outline application was refused for the carrying out of the development for self-build housing.

But in 2018, the applicants were granted outline application with some matters reserved for redevelopment of the site for housing.

The parish council at the time recommended approval on the application in regards to the planning but recommended refusal on the grounds of highway issues.

A design and access statement said the proposal is considered to optimise the site's potential, and was as "responsive as possible to the local context", adding it would enhance the setting of the village.



