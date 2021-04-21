Severe damage caused to thatched cottage after blaze

Video

Published: 9:15 AM April 21, 2021

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A thatched cottage has been badly damaged in a blaze, with firefighters still at the scene more than 14 hours after it started.

Eyewitnesses said the thatched cottage on High Road in Needham, South Norfolk, caught fire at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, with the "whole roof" going up in flames.

This morning, as fire crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene, the extent of the damage to the period cottage is clear to see.

At its height, 13 fire crews were battling the blaze, 11 from Norfolk and two from Suffolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's aerial ladder platform, water carrier and control unit also went to the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the person who lived inside the property was not harmed and "got out in time".

Police and ambulance services were also called to attend.

While the worst of the flames were dampened within the first 40 minutes or so using main jets, hose reel jets, foam and ladders, Needham parish council chair Andrew Major, who lives in the village, said the roof had "continued to burn" all evening.

He said: "It's such a shame and a tragedy. It was an absolutely beautiful 16th century thatched house. One of the nicest in the village."

The majority of the fire crews had left by 10pm last night, but one has remained at the scene to check for hot spots.

