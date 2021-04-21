News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Severe damage caused to thatched cottage after blaze

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:15 AM April 21, 2021   
Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Boode

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A thatched cottage has been badly damaged in a blaze, with firefighters still at the scene more than 14 hours after it started.

Eyewitnesses said the thatched cottage on High Road in Needham, South Norfolk, caught fire at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, with the "whole roof" going up in flames.

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Boode

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

This morning, as fire crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene, the extent of the damage to the period cottage is clear to see.

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Boode

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

At its height, 13 fire crews were battling the blaze, 11 from Norfolk and two from Suffolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's aerial ladder platform, water carrier and control unit also went to the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the person who lived inside the property was not harmed and "got out in time".

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Boode

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police and ambulance services were also called to attend.

While the worst of the flames were dampened within the first 40 minutes or so using main jets, hose reel jets, foam and ladders, Needham parish council chair Andrew Major, who lives in the village, said the roof had "continued to burn" all evening.

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  2. 2 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  3. 3 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 
  1. 4 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  2. 5 Police swoop after £400k cocaine parcel delivered to Norwich house
  3. 6 'A nightmare' - Roadworks cause traffic chaos in North Walsham
  4. 7 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  5. 8 Local pub splashes back into action
  6. 9 'Illegal and unsafe' - Rave attended by 100 revellers is shut down
  7. 10 High school pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

He said: "It's such a shame and a tragedy. It was an absolutely beautiful 16th century thatched house. One of the nicest in the village."

The majority of the fire crews had left by 10pm last night, but one has remained at the scene to check for hot spots.

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Boode

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched cottage fire on High Road in Needham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus