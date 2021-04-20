13 fire crews battle blaze at 'beautiful thatched house'

Published: 10:49 PM April 20, 2021

Thirteen fire crews have been tackling a blaze since early evening at a "beautiful thatched house" in a Norfolk village.

Eyewitnesses say a thatched cottage on High Road in Needham, South Norfolk caught fire at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, with the "whole roof" going up in flames.

In response, Norfolk Fire and Rescue mobilised 11 engines and Suffolk two, with many still on scene as the roof continues to smoulder.

According to a fire service spokesperson, the person who lived inside the property was not harmed and "got out in time".

They do not yet know the cause of the fire, but confirmed that police and ambulance services were also called to attend.

While the worst of the flames were dampened within the first 40 minutes or so using main jets, hose reel jets, foam and ladders, Needham parish council chair Andrew Major, who lives in the village, said the roof had "continued to burn" all evening.

He said: "I can see the property from across the field near me. It's still smouldering and I imagine it will be all night.

"The fire service's strategy seems to be to keep the flames under control as best they can, but there's still occasional flares.

"It's such a shame and a tragedy. It was an absolutely beautiful 16th century thatched house. One of the nicest in the village."

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, some appliances had left by about 10pm but others will be staying in position overnight.











