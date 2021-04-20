News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

13 fire crews battle blaze at 'beautiful thatched house'

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:49 PM April 20, 2021   
Fire crews spent Tuesday evening tackling a blaze on High Road in Needham

Fire crews spent Tuesday evening tackling a blaze on High Road in Needham - Credit: Google

Thirteen fire crews have been tackling a blaze since early evening at a "beautiful thatched house" in a Norfolk village.

Eyewitnesses say a thatched cottage on High Road in Needham, South Norfolk caught fire at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, with the "whole roof" going up in flames.

In response, Norfolk Fire and Rescue mobilised 11 engines and Suffolk two, with many still on scene as the roof continues to smoulder.

According to a fire service spokesperson, the person who lived inside the property was not harmed and "got out in time".

They do not yet know the cause of the fire, but confirmed that police and ambulance services were also called to attend.

You may also want to watch:

While the worst of the flames were dampened within the first 40 minutes or so using main jets, hose reel jets, foam and ladders, Needham parish council chair Andrew Major, who lives in the village, said the roof had "continued to burn" all evening.

He said: "I can see the property from across the field near me. It's still smouldering and I imagine it will be all night.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  2. 2 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  3. 3 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 
  1. 4 Local pub splashes back into action
  2. 5 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  3. 6 Man died after knife fight with housemate
  4. 7 Police swoop after £400k cocaine parcel delivered to Norwich house
  5. 8 Norwich pub allowed to reopen after licensing u-turn
  6. 9 'Illegal and unsafe' - Rave attended by 100 revellers is shut down
  7. 10 Roadworks cause traffic chaos in north Norfolk town

"The fire service's strategy seems to be to keep the flames under control as best they can, but there's still occasional flares. 

"It's such a shame and a tragedy. It was an absolutely beautiful 16th century thatched house. One of the nicest in the village."

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, some appliances had left by about 10pm but others will be staying in position overnight.




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Little Massingham Manor, Norfolk

One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus