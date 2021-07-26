Market organiser vows big return after weather fears spark cancellation

Published: 1:59 PM July 26, 2021

A Sunday market which had to cancel its weekend event after weather warnings that came to nothing has promised it will return bigger and better in August.

Holt Sunday Market on July 25 was cancelled due to a yellow weather warning, only for it to turn out to be a beautiful summer's day in the town.

Co-organiser, Nigel Hadlow said: "We had to make the call on Friday because if you get the warning, then it invalidates your insurance.

"Also the stalls were very nervous because they've only got flimsy gazebos and they've got things like textiles and that out.

"It was a judgement call, but obviously Holt has its own micro-weather.

"It would've been a good day for a market, so it's a shame that we weren't able to."

The event was set to feature a record number of over 40 traders, but now organisers have promised to make the next market even bigger on Sunday August 1.

Mr Hadlow added: "The August one will go ahead, obviously if it's just rain it's fine but if we get a severe weather warning or anything like that then we have to make a judgement call.

"But for this coming weekend we've got even more stalls, and on August 22 we are going to have a visit from the Donkeys for Wellbeing.

"It'll be a little attraction for the children and they'll be able to pet them and look after them.

"We've got buskers as well, who are going down really well and there will be more at the next market.

"We're hoping that next year we can look back on this year and looking to doing more things such as a farmers' market and a drinks arena."

Mr Hadlow said the market will start to develop further plans midway through August, with the potential of expanding the event in September and for a Christmas market at the end of the year.

The market first launched in May, returning to the town after a hiatus of more than 60 years.

It was then planned to run every weekend in July after becoming an instant hit.

Holt Sunday Market runs every Sunday weather permitting from 10am to 4pm.