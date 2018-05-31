WATCH: Bus firm tells passengers how to board vehicles safely
PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 18 May 2020
A Norfolk bus company has released an informational video telling passengers how to safely board vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic.
Advice in the 71-second clip, produced by Holt-based Sanders Coaches, includes “standing as far back from the driver as physically possible”, making use of hand sanitisers provided and “moving to the furthest available seat”.
General manager Richard Pengelly said the firm “just wants to educate” and is taking as many precautions as possible to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.
“It’s all about safety. We’ve done what we can, including spending a lot of money on PPE for our drivers and installing hand sanitiser on every bus.
“On every 43-seater bus we can only get 11 safely seated, meaning we lose 75pc capacity.
“We’re just praying we don’t have to turn anyone away.”
