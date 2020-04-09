Search

Advanced search

Sanders Coaches strike deal with Norfolk firm to provide PPE to drivers

PUBLISHED: 17:36 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 April 2020

Sanders Coaches has struck a deal with Loddon-based Panel Graphic to get face shields for its drivers. Picture: Panel Graphic/Archant

Sanders Coaches has struck a deal with Loddon-based Panel Graphic to get face shields for its drivers. Picture: Panel Graphic/Archant

Archant

A north Norfolk coach company has stepped up its efforts to protect customers and staff during the coronavirus crisis by agreeing a deal with a Norfolk firm to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to drivers.

Panel Graphic is making face shields for NHS workers and other frontline workers, such as bus drivers at north Norfolk-based Sanders Coaches, from its factory in Loddon. Picture: Panel GraphicPanel Graphic is making face shields for NHS workers and other frontline workers, such as bus drivers at north Norfolk-based Sanders Coaches, from its factory in Loddon. Picture: Panel Graphic

Sanders Coaches, based in Holt, has already revised timetables and scrapped cash payments, and will now be providing face masks made by Loddon-based manufacturers Panel Graphic.

Sanders general manager Richard Pengelly said: “As a bus driver you can’t go two metres away from where customers board the buses – it’s not possible. We’re running services for NHS staff and care workers, who are likely to be in contact with [the virus].

“We’ve been struggling to protect drivers, and struggling to find PPE, but we’ve now found Panel Graphic who have been fantastic – they’re awesome.”

Panel Graphic will be making 50 face shields for Sanders, who operate services across north Norfolk, into Norwich and also to Great Yarmouth.

Panel Graphic is making face shields for NHS workers and other frontline workers, such as bus drivers at north Norfolk-based Sanders Coaches, from its factory in Loddon. Picture: Panel GraphicPanel Graphic is making face shields for NHS workers and other frontline workers, such as bus drivers at north Norfolk-based Sanders Coaches, from its factory in Loddon. Picture: Panel Graphic

Mr Pengelly said they would likely receive the shields next week.

You may also want to watch:

Glen Long, of Panel Graphic, said the company was delighted to be providing PPE to frontline services and key workers.

He said: “So far we have made around 200,000 pieces of equipment for frontline sectors all across the UK.

“It’s moved very fast – last Thursday we had Norfolk County Council approval, on Friday we had Norfolk and Norwich Hospital approval and on Sunday we began production.”

The company is supplying these face shields at zero profit, charging £1.95 plus VAT per unit.

Mr Long said: “Usually we do work in the automotive industry – Porsche, McLaren, Rolls Royce and so on – this is a bit different, but a lot more rewarding.”

Last month, the travel firm’s managing director Charles Sanders said they had seen 20,000 fewer people use their services in the month leading up to March 13, while the government-mandated lockdown brought in on March 23 will mean that even fewer people use services, with only essential trips being allowed.

He also said the firm was making contingency plans for any eventuality.

For more stories about how how people are helping others, join our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Plans for new £4m ‘purpose-built facility’ to meet ‘huge demand’

Kingsley Health Care home Lilac Lodge, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24