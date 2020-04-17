Heart-warming messages displayed on window of care home

Family members and the public have been leaving heartfelt messages of encouragement on the window of a Norfolk care home to cheer up residents and staff.

High Haven care home in Downham Market set up a two-way message window asking the community to write a message on a paper heart when passing by.

Staff came up with the idea in response to residents missing visitors as a result of social distancing measures and have said they are overwhelmed by the reaction.

Allison Webster, activities co-ordinator, said: “After posting it on sale sites we were inundated with comments.

“People offered pictures their children had drawn and to write letters.”

She added: “Ken Evans (care home resident) sat by the window yesterday as a mum and daughter left a message. He had a big smile and said ‘Isn’t it lovely?”

