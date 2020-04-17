Heart-warming messages displayed on window of care home
PUBLISHED: 13:12 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 17 April 2020
Family members and the public have been leaving heartfelt messages of encouragement on the window of a Norfolk care home to cheer up residents and staff.
High Haven care home in Downham Market set up a two-way message window asking the community to write a message on a paper heart when passing by.
Staff came up with the idea in response to residents missing visitors as a result of social distancing measures and have said they are overwhelmed by the reaction.
Allison Webster, activities co-ordinator, said: “After posting it on sale sites we were inundated with comments.
“People offered pictures their children had drawn and to write letters.”
She added: “Ken Evans (care home resident) sat by the window yesterday as a mum and daughter left a message. He had a big smile and said ‘Isn’t it lovely?”
