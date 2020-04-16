‘They’re our heroes’ - 10-year-old ‘chatter box’ holds sponsored silence for NHS

Florence Collison held a 24 hour sponsored silence to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Collison Archant

A 10-year-old girl has raised more than £1,000 for a Norfolk hospital after not speaking for a day.

Florence Collison, from Terrington St Clement, who has been described as a “real chatter box”, held a sponsored silence to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The Anthony Curton Primary School in Walpole St Andrew pupil set herself the challenge to show her support for the NHS in their fight against the coronavirus.

She said she wants the hospital to beat Covid-19 so she can return to school.

The idea came to her after watching it on one of her favourite Youtube channels.

Florence added: “When my mum asked me to be quiet on Monday I thought I could do that and raise some money.

“I wanted to help people suffering with Covid-19 and to help the hospital get more equipment.

“I also wanted to thank the staff, they are our heroes.”

She started her silence at 8am on Tuesday, April 14 until 8am on Wednesday, April 15 to help the hospital’s Covid-19 Support Fund. MORE: Coronavirus aid group grows to help vulnerable

Well done to Florence, from Terrington St Clements, who has raised more than £500 for @TeamQEH's COVID-19 fund with a 24-hour sponsored silence. She broke her silence shortly before reaching the £500 mark to thank everyone who had donated, so far https://t.co/HP0eno61er pic.twitter.com/WxjeMpVAZU — The QEH King's Lynn (@TeamQEH) April 15, 2020

Ian Collison, her dad, said: “Florence did it completely off her own back, first we heard was Monday evening when she said she was planning it and on Tuesday she woke up and gave us a note saying she couldn’t talk due to the sponsored silence.

“She was silent for 24 hours, which is not easy for her as she is a real chatter box.”

A JustGiving page was set up and the money raised so far has exceeded her target of £100.

Mr Collison said: “Donations have just gone through the £1,000 barrier with the gift aid contribution and offline donations, we are blown away by the support.”

On the page, Mr Collison wrote: “Florence wanted to set herself a real challenge to support the NHS in their fight against coronavirus.

“Anyone who knows Florence will understand that being silent for her is akin to a fish giving up swimming or Donald Trump giving up fake tan.”

The QEH has since expressed their gratitude for Florence’s fundraising efforts after she recorded a video thanking those that donated to the cause.

Florence said: “The reaction has been amazing, so positive from everyone. I think they knew it was a big challenge because I chat all the time.

“I am so grateful, people have been so generous.”

