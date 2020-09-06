Highest coronavirus rise since May due to cases involving young people

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

The UK has recorded its highest daily number of positive coronavirus tests since late May - with almost 3,000 cases.

On Sunday, September 6, 2,988 positive cases were recorded across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This is the highest daily total since May 19, when the number reached 3,048.

The figures today are an increase of nearly 1,175 on the previous day, with health secretary Matt Hancock suggesting the rise is “predominantly among younger people”.

Scotland also recorded 208 cases - the highest rate of infections in more than 17 weeks.

Matt Hancock has said that 'younger people' are mainly responsible for the high coronavirus infection rates. Photograph: BBC. Matt Hancock has said that 'younger people' are mainly responsible for the high coronavirus infection rates. Photograph: BBC.

According to the Deapartment of Health and Social Care, there were also two coronavirus-related deaths recorded - bringing the cumulative total of coronavirus deaths - as tallied by the government - to 41,551.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking to the BBC, said: “We are concerned about this steep rise in cases.

“It’s predominantly amongst younger people, but of course younger people can pass the disease onto their grandparents and we do not want to see that.

“We’ve seen a rise in cases in other countries around the world and across Europe, often first amongst younger people who then pass it on to others - so it’s so important that everyone follows social distancing.

“I understand that people have concerns about these figures, but all workplaces are Covid-secure and we’ve put a huge amount of work into ensuring that they are. The same goes for schools.

He added: “It’s true that we’re testing more and more people, but even the proportion that tests positive is going up as well.

“Everyone has to do their bit, because it doesn’t matter how old you are, or how affected you might be by this disease, you can still pass the disease on to others - including those for whom it might be very serious and lead to hospitalisations or worse.

Mr Hancock warned: “Don’t pass the disease on to your grandparents if you’re a young person. Everyone needs to follow social distancing. That is and will continue to be our first line of defence.

“But we can and will use local lockdowns if that’s what’s necessary.”