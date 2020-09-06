Search

Advanced search

Highest coronavirus rise since May due to cases involving young people

PUBLISHED: 19:45 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:45 06 September 2020

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The UK has recorded its highest daily number of positive coronavirus tests since late May - with almost 3,000 cases.

On Sunday, September 6, 2,988 positive cases were recorded across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This is the highest daily total since May 19, when the number reached 3,048.

The figures today are an increase of nearly 1,175 on the previous day, with health secretary Matt Hancock suggesting the rise is “predominantly among younger people”.

Scotland also recorded 208 cases - the highest rate of infections in more than 17 weeks.

Matt Hancock has said that 'younger people' are mainly responsible for the high coronavirus infection rates. Photograph: BBC.Matt Hancock has said that 'younger people' are mainly responsible for the high coronavirus infection rates. Photograph: BBC.

According to the Deapartment of Health and Social Care, there were also two coronavirus-related deaths recorded - bringing the cumulative total of coronavirus deaths - as tallied by the government - to 41,551.

You may also want to watch:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking to the BBC, said: “We are concerned about this steep rise in cases.

“It’s predominantly amongst younger people, but of course younger people can pass the disease onto their grandparents and we do not want to see that.

“We’ve seen a rise in cases in other countries around the world and across Europe, often first amongst younger people who then pass it on to others - so it’s so important that everyone follows social distancing.

“I understand that people have concerns about these figures, but all workplaces are Covid-secure and we’ve put a huge amount of work into ensuring that they are. The same goes for schools.

MORE: Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark coronavirus case

He added: “It’s true that we’re testing more and more people, but even the proportion that tests positive is going up as well.

“Everyone has to do their bit, because it doesn’t matter how old you are, or how affected you might be by this disease, you can still pass the disease on to others - including those for whom it might be very serious and lead to hospitalisations or worse.

Mr Hancock warned: “Don’t pass the disease on to your grandparents if you’re a young person. Everyone needs to follow social distancing. That is and will continue to be our first line of defence.

“But we can and will use local lockdowns if that’s what’s necessary.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Primark open as usual after positive coronavirus tests

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark Covid case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Norwich Primark open as usual after positive coronavirus tests

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Highest coronavirus rise since May due to cases involving young people

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pukki earns the City bragging rights over Idah in Finland’s Nations League 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland

Norwich City's Finnish international Teemu Pukki helped his side to a 1-0 Uefa Nations League qualifying win in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/NMC Pool/PA Wire