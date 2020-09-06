Video

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark Covid case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant 2020

Health leaders have offered reassurance to the public after confirming one member of staff at Primark in Norwich has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday evening, the clothes giant said a “small number” of employees at the Haymarket store had tested positive for the virus.

Norfolk County Council’s deputy director of public health Diane Steiner said the matter related to one employee who is now isolating.

She added: “We are working with local partners and Public Health England to determine if any further measures are required to protect the public.

“As always, we would advise people to continue protecting themselves and others by washing their hands regularly, practising social distancing, and wearing face coverings as appropriate. If you develop symptoms, however mild, you should isolate with your household and get a test.”

Primark said public heath authorities have been informed and said the safety of customers and employees remains its top priority.

The spokesman said: “We have taken steps to ensure the colleagues concerned entered isolation immediately.”

They added that additional precautionary sanitisation of the store was being carried out, they were engaging with the relevant public health authorities and had carried out a risk assessment.

This is alongside a full list of safety measures already in place which has seen stores increase frequency of cleaning throughout the day and focused on ‘high touch point’ areas including tills, escalators, lifts and employee areas.

On Sunday, customers in Norwich said they felt safe at the store.

Alina Diaconescu said: “They are doing everything right. It seemed quite quiet.”

Another shopper, Donna Lewis said she had not been put off from visiting the store.

She said: “This is the first time I have been shopping since just before lockdown. No [it wouldn’t stop me], you have to get things.

“We have been so busy with work, we haven’t been able to get into Norwich.”

Anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms can book a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk.

Tests are free and anyone with symptoms is eligible. The symptoms are a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell.

