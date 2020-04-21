Search

Captain Tom stars in Ruddy Muddy’s latest creation

PUBLISHED: 11:45 21 April 2020

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy's latest design features Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £30m for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy's latest design features Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £30m for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Archant

An artist has used his unique talents to salute the heroic efforts of Captain Tom Moore with his latest design.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesWar veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, chose to feature Captain Tom after the 99-year-old successfully walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

The war veteran, who has captured the hearts of the nation, initially set out to raise £1,000 ahead of his 100th birthday, but has so far received more than £27m in donations.

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy's latest design features Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £30m for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy MuddyWymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy's latest design features Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £30m for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Tributes have poured in from health workers, celebrities and politicians, while the Duke of Cambridge is among more than 1.2m donors.

MORE: Captain Tom Moore thanks Norfolk cartoonist for ‘incredible’ tribute

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesWar veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, with his family after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Having undertaken the challenge in 10-lap bursts across his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Capt Tom completed his 100th lap on Friday, April 17 - well in advance of his birthday on April 30.

Now Capt Tom’s herculean achievement has been celebrated even further, with his face young and old now adorning Ruddy Muddy’s van in trademark fashion.

Ruddy Muddy, based in Wymondham, has unveiled a host of designs throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Ruddy Muddy, based in Wymondham, has unveiled a host of designs throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

MORE: A look at Ruddy Muddy’s top 10 artworks

“I have tried not to watch too much of the coronavirus news coverage, but the story about Capt Tom started popping up more and more,” said Mr Minns. “When he got to a million I knew this was special, so I started planning the design.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA ImagesWar veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, after achieving his goal of walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money for the NHS. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

“I just think he’s such an inspiration to us all. It really has been quite incredible what he’s done, and it’s great to see the way it has brought everybody together.

“For most of us a step is not a difficult task, but for him - at his age - every step is a battle. He has been in one battle or another for a lot of his life.”

Ruddy Muddy, based in Wymondham, has unveiled a host of designs throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Ruddy Muddy, based in Wymondham, has unveiled a host of designs throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Mr Minns is well accustomed to seeing his designs attract widespread attention in Norfolk and beyond, with nods to Norwich City, Trash Girl and the royal family among his previous highlights.

His work has continued since the COVID-19 outbreak but, judging by the overwhelming reaction on social media, the ‘graffilthy’ artist believes his latest creation might be his finest yet.

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria PertusaRuddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

“I was completely and utterly blown away by the feedback on this one,” added Mr Minns.

“You never quite know what reaction you are going to get, but I think this has blown every other piece out of the water.”

Ruddy Muddy celebrates Wes Hoolahan's last game for Norwich CityRuddy Muddy celebrates Wes Hoolahan's last game for Norwich City



Drive 24