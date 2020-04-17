Video

Captain Tom Moore thanks Norfolk cartoonist for ‘incredible’ tribute

Norfolk cartoonist Rebecca Osborne has drawn a cartoon in support of Captain Tom Moore who has raised over £18 million pounds for the NHS to fight coronavirus Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne Archant

“Some superheroes don’t wear capes, some wear medals.”

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job Credit: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job Credit: Richard Jarmy/richardjarmy.co.uk

That was the message used by a Norfolk artist on her cartoon of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £18m for the NHS.

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons at events and conferences for her job, but the outbreak of coronavirus led to most of her bookings being cancelled.

But that hasn’t stopped Mrs Osborne, 45, from drawing and she has used the time to spread positivity by creating digital pictures on her tablet to support Clap for Our Carers and other key workers such as teachers and delivery drivers.

People have been requesting cartoons from her on Twitter and instead of charging a fee she has been asking them to pay it forward by giving money to charity or doing a good deed such as donating to food banks.

Rebecca has produced cartoons to support Clap for Carers Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne Rebecca has produced cartoons to support Clap for Carers Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne

But it is her drawing of Captain Tom Moore that has gained national attention. The war veteran has captured the country’s hearts as he raised more than £18m by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday, which is on April 30. He completed the mission on Thursday.

The cartoon was captioned with “some superheroes don’t wear capes, some wear medals” and was shared by Tom on Twitter, who wrote: “I’ve just been sent this incredible picture from Rebecca Osborne - thank you my dear.”

It has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and she has been asked if it can be turned into a birthday card for him, which she is working on.

She has been creating posters for local schools such as City Academy Norwich Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne She has been creating posters for local schools such as City Academy Norwich Credit: Rebecca Osborne/Twitter @rebeccavosborne

Mrs Osborne said: “He is such an incredible person and after drawing him I went on the JustGiving page to donate and said it was his if he wanted to use it.

“By the time he shared it he had raised £8m and the tweet has gone bananas which is amazing.

“It was great to get the appreciation from Tom and his story is so inspiring and he is already a hero, but he has done it again.”

I've just been sent this incredible picture from Rebecca Osborne - thank you my dear. #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/vouZJer9N1 — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 15, 2020

You can donate to Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS on JustGiving.

