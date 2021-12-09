Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B

Plan B measures have been announced in England, but where do you now need to wear a mask? - Credit: Archant 2020

Boris Johnson has announced further Plan B measures for England in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The new rules include the reintroduction of working from home and mandatory Covid passports for larger events.

Face masks have also been brought back for many indoor places, but where will you need to wear a mask from December 10?

Where do you need to wear a face mask in England?

Members of the public and staff are required to wear face coverings in most public indoor venues, such as cinemas, theatres and places of worship.

Since November 30, it has been mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and shopping centres, public transport, and places like post offices and nail salons.

According to information released on Thursday, December 9, from Friday, December 10, people aged 11 and over will also need to wear masks in these settings when indoors:

Community centres, youth centres, members and social clubs

Libraries and public reading rooms

Polling stations

Places of worship

Burial ground chapels and crematoria

Visitor attractions and entertainment venues including museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor theatres, concert halls, cultural and heritage sites, indoor areas at aquariums, zoos and visitor farms, bingo halls, snooker and pool halls, amusement arcades, adventure activity centres, indoor sports stadiums, funfairs, indoor theme parks, casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, and indoor play areas including soft-play areas.

Public areas in hotels and hostels

Indoor areas of sports stadiums

Staff in these areas, except some transport workers, are required to wear masks when they are in a part that is open to the public.

Face masks are also needed in healthcare settings to comply with infection, prevention, control guidance. This includes hospitals.

Do I need to wear a mask in a pub or restaurant?

Face coverings are not required in a pubs, restaurants, or other hospitality venues as they cannot be worn while eating and drinking.

Do I need to wear a mask at work?

Staff in settings where the public are required to wear face coverings and where staff come into direct contact with the public should wear masks.

For other indoor settings, it is up to businesses to decide.

When do I not need to wear a mask?

Masks are only legally required in the settings listed above and outdoor spaces are still completely mask free.

However, it is also advised to wear a mask in indoor places that are not listed when they are crowded and enclosed.

What if I can't wear a face mask?

In some places that require a mask, there are some circumstances where pay may not be able to wear a face covering.

These include: