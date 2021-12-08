News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as covid 'Plan B' confirmed

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:32 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 6:36 PM December 8, 2021
Boris Johnson confirmed that “Plan B” of the government’s coronavirus strategy will be enforced across the UK.

As part of the new restrictions, the Prime Minister said that people should work from home 'if they can' as of Monday.

Other measures will include vaccine passports at nightclubs and venues with more than 500 people and face coverings would be “further extended” to “most public indoor venues” including theatres and cinemas.

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “We can’t yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants.

“So while the picture may get better, and I sincerely hope that it will, we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a big rise in hospitalisations and therefore, sadly, in deaths.

“That’s why it is now the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B  in England while continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the devolved administrations, so we slow the spread of the virus, buy ourselves the time to get yet more boosters into arms, especially in the older and more vulnerable people.”

Vaccine passports will also be introduced as part of the move to Plan B, Boris Johnson announced at a press briefing.

He said: “We will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.

“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”







