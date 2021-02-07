Huge outpouring of tributes to hospital nurse who died of Covid-19

Published: 10:12 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM February 7, 2021

There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of a "hugely loved" hospital nurse who died after contracting Covid-19.

Estrella Catalan, who worked as a staff nurse in the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), lost her battle with the virus on Friday evening.

Estrella Catala worked as a staff nurse in the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) - Credit: Nick Butcher

On Saturday, chief executive Sam Higginson paid tribute to a "wonderful person and a caring and conscientious nurse", who had worked at the trust for more than 18 years.

News of Mrs Catalan's death has triggered an overwhelming reaction from both members of the public and those who knew her.

By Sunday morning, a pair of online fundraisers had already generated a combined total of more than £35,000 for her family, from around 2,000 donors.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £22,500, while a JustGiving collection has amassed around £15,000 in donations.

I am heartbroken that we have lost such a dedicated colleague. Watching this interview brings me to tears. Wanting to get back on the frontline even whilst fighting for her life.



Sleep well Estrella, we owe you more than we can ever repay 💙💙💙



pic.twitter.com/phpbmGsxuP — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) February 7, 2021

And the EDP's Facebook page was flooded with comments from well-wishers, shocked at the loss of a frontline hero.

Katherine Peake wrote "RIP Estrella it was a pleasure to know you and work with you", while Barry Ward called her "one of the most caring and happiest nurses I have ever known".

Tristan Johnson said: "Rest in peace dear Estrella. Such a fabulous, caring and compassionate lady who always greeted you with a smile."

Sam Higginson, chief executive at NNUH, has paid tribute to a "wonderful person" - Credit: NNUH

Kathryn Edmonds added: "Another colleague lost in battle. Deepest condolences to all her friends and family. We will remember each and every one."

Chris David went on to call Mrs Catalan and her NHS colleagues "an utter inspiration".

Just a month ago, the 52-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC from her hospital bed and described feeling "helpless" as colleagues came to her aid.

Breathless and speaking through tears, she said: ""I want to help. But I don't know when.

"I don't mind working and doing even extra shifts to help the trust, but I'm here as a patient. I'm helpless."