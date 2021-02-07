Huge outpouring of tributes to hospital nurse who died of Covid-19
- Credit: JustGiving
There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of a "hugely loved" hospital nurse who died after contracting Covid-19.
Estrella Catalan, who worked as a staff nurse in the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), lost her battle with the virus on Friday evening.
On Saturday, chief executive Sam Higginson paid tribute to a "wonderful person and a caring and conscientious nurse", who had worked at the trust for more than 18 years.
News of Mrs Catalan's death has triggered an overwhelming reaction from both members of the public and those who knew her.
By Sunday morning, a pair of online fundraisers had already generated a combined total of more than £35,000 for her family, from around 2,000 donors.
A GoFundMe page has raised more than £22,500, while a JustGiving collection has amassed around £15,000 in donations.
And the EDP's Facebook page was flooded with comments from well-wishers, shocked at the loss of a frontline hero.
Katherine Peake wrote "RIP Estrella it was a pleasure to know you and work with you", while Barry Ward called her "one of the most caring and happiest nurses I have ever known".
Tristan Johnson said: "Rest in peace dear Estrella. Such a fabulous, caring and compassionate lady who always greeted you with a smile."
Most Read
- 1 ‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19
- 2 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 3 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
- 4 Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated
- 5 Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start
- 6 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 7 Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen
- 8 Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
- 10 Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
Kathryn Edmonds added: "Another colleague lost in battle. Deepest condolences to all her friends and family. We will remember each and every one."
Chris David went on to call Mrs Catalan and her NHS colleagues "an utter inspiration".
Just a month ago, the 52-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC from her hospital bed and described feeling "helpless" as colleagues came to her aid.
Breathless and speaking through tears, she said: ""I want to help. But I don't know when.
"I don't mind working and doing even extra shifts to help the trust, but I'm here as a patient. I'm helpless."