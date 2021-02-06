‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Published: 2:39 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM February 6, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has paid tribute to a “hugely loved” nurse who died with coronavirus on Friday evening.

Emergency department staff nurse Estrella Catalan had been receiving treatment for the virus in the hospital’s critical care complex.

Sam Higginson, chief executive at NNUH said: “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences are with Estrella’s loved ones and friends at this very difficult time and with all those who worked alongside Estrella and knew her.

“Estrella has worked for the trust for more than 18 years, joining in September 2002, working as a staff nurse on Gunthorpe and Heydon wards, and was a hugely respected, loved and dedicated member of the emergency department team and the acute stroke team.

“She was a wonderful person and a caring and conscientious nurse, who loved to teach and mentor students; she will be terribly missed.

“We know this will be a huge shock to our staff and over the coming days and weeks we will formulate a fitting memorial to Estrella in collaboration with her family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a heart-breaking reminder of the situation we are facing every day to help others and we want to thank our staff for their ongoing courage and commitment during the pandemic.”

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant - Credit: Evening News © 2009

David White, chairman at NNUH, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Estrella’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

“Every Covid-19 death is a tragedy and to lose one of our own is even more poignant.

“Our thoughts are with all her colleagues and the NNUH staff who did their very best for Estrella.”

A GoFundMe page to financially support Mrs Catalan’s family was set up on Saturday morning, and had exceeded its £1,000 target in a little more than two hours. Some £4,784, comprising more than 300 donations, had been sent by the early afternoon.

A previous fund, started when she was initially taken ill, has raised more than £8,000.