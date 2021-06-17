One-third of under 30s in Norfolk and Waveney have had Covid jab

Video

Published: 5:13 PM June 17, 2021

One in three people under the age of 30 in Norfolk and Waveney have already had a Covid jab, amid concerns that uptake among younger age groups will be low.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday showed 51,784 patients aged between 18 and 29 have been for appointments so far.

That is 33.1pc of the area's under 30 population.

There have been concerns among health teams that young people would be reluctant to accept the vaccine due to the lesser risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

But scientists say the growing epidemic in England is currently being driven by children, teenagers and 20s who are not yet vaccinated.

There is mounting evidence that suggests getting the jab significantly reduces the chances of passing on the virus to others.

During the latest seven-day period, up to June 13, a total 42,723 people across Norfolk and Waveney went for an injection.

That, however, is the lowest weekly total in the area for three months, since the seven days ending March 7.

Another 13,082 had a vaccine for the first time, but Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership no longer has top spot in England when it comes to first dose vaccination rate.

Out of 42 health systems across the nation, Somerset once again has the best rate, at 82.7pc, with Norfolk and Waveney dropping down to second with 81.9pc.

A third of under-30s in Norfolk and Waveney have had a Covid jab - Credit: Danielle Booden

In all, 697,349 people in the area have been for at least a single shot.

An additional 29,641 patients now have a second layer of protection, bringing the total number to be fully vaccinated to 542,119.

It means Norfolk and Waveney has the fourth-best vaccination rate for both doses, standing at 63.6pc.

Dorset tops the pile on 66.9pc and is the only health system in England to have jabbed more than two thirds of its population.

Looking at more specific areas, East Suffolk has the country's fifth-best vaccination rate for first doses (82.4pc), while North Norfolk has the third-best for both doses (67.6pc).

From Friday, June 18, over-18s can book their first vaccine.