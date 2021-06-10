Norfolk has country's best Covid vaccination rate for first doses

Video

Published: 4:28 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 4:36 PM June 10, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney has the best vaccination rate in the country for first doses - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk and Waveney has the best Covid vaccination rate in the country when it comes to giving out first doses, new figures have revealed.

Four out of every five adults in the area - or 80.3pc of the population - have now had at least one coronavirus jab.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday showed 684,267 people have attended appointments so far.

It means that, out of 42 health systems across the nation, Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership tops the pile for the first time since the programme began in December.

During the latest seven-day period, up to June 6, another 15,662 people went for a vaccine for the very first time.

A Covid vaccine being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

In close second is Somerset, which has been leading the way for several weeks and whose first dose vaccination rate stands at 80.2pc.

Earlier this week, those aged 25 to 29 became eligible to book appointments via the NHS' national system.

The government has previously said its aim is for everyone to have been offered at least one vaccine by the end of July.

A further significant milestone has also been reached in Norfolk and Waveney, with three out of five adults now having received both shots.

A total of 512,478 patients, or 60.2pc of the population, are now fully vaccinated after another 40,184 went for jabs in the latest week.

In all, 1,196,745 Covid vaccines have been administered in Norfolk and Waveney.

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Between May 31 and June 6 a total of 55,846 injections were given out, a decline on last week's figure of 66,306.

In terms of more specific areas, East Suffolk (81.5pc), North Norfolk (80.7pc) and Broadland (79.8pc) feature in the top 10 local authorities across the country for first dose vaccination rate.

Moreover, North Norfolk has the nation's third-best vaccination rate for second doses (63.9pc).

It does, however, have one of England's oldest populations.