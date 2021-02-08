Covid vaccinations to continue on Tuesday despite more snow forecast

Published: 6:50 PM February 8, 2021

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Vaccination centres across Norfolk and Waveney are set to open as planned on Tuesday despite heavy snowfall.

Much of the region was covered in a blanket of snow on Monday, causing several roads to be blocked by drifts.

Emergency services had to clear roads to restore access to some sites, with only North Walsham's mass vaccination centre being forced to close.

Late on Monday, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group thanked staff and volunteers for their work in keeping centres open, and said clinics were scheduled to open and operate as normal on Tuesday, February 9.

A statement said: "People should attend their appointments if they feel safe in doing so, but please take great care on the roads and wrap-up warm.

"The weather is set to remain very cold until the end of the week and we urge anyone who has concerns about travelling not to put themselves at risk."

It added that people should check local NHS websites and social media channels for updates.