Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:15 AM February 8, 2021    Updated: 11:58 AM February 8, 2021
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8. - Credit: Victoria Lawrence

The main road between Norwich and north Norfolk coast is becoming blocked as police have warned people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

Snow drifts have been reported on the A140 between Hevingham and Marsham as Storm Darcy continues to deliver snow across the region. 

Broadland Police said the road should be avoided as it was becoming unpassable. 

The road is also slow just south of Alby with Thwaite.

A photo from Fakenham on the morning of February 8.

A photo from Fakenham on the morning of February 8. - Credit: Dalton Stuart

North Norfolk Police have also said the A149 between Cromer and North Walsham is blocked at Gunton due to drifting snow. 

The police said problems were widespread across the area and travel should be avoided if possible.

The scene in West Runton on the morning of February 8. 

The scene in West Runton, North Norfolk on the morning of February 8. - Credit: West Runton Beach Cafe

The scene in West Runton, North Norfolk on the morning of February 8. 

The scene in West Runton, North Norfolk on the morning of February 8. - Credit: West Runton Beach Cafe

The police said: "We are receiving reports that a number of roads are blocked and unpassable this morning due to the current weather conditions. Please don't drive unless you have to."

In light of the bad weather, North Norfolk District Council and Breckland District Council have suspended bin collections in their respective areas today.

A photo from Fakenham on the morning of February 8.

A photo from Fakenham on the morning of February 8. - Credit: Dalton Stuart

snowdrifts in Southrepps 8/2/21

A combination of heavy snow and strong winds has caused snowdrifts in Southrepps. - Credit: Megan Kettbrodie


