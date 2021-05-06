Norfolk Covid cases slightly up but below national averages

Published: 10:56 AM May 6, 2021

There has been a slight increase in Norfolk Covid-19 rates. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have crept up slightly, but remain below the regional and national averages.

Figures provided by public health bosses at Norfolk County Council for the seven days up to Thursday, April 29, showed 18.7 cases per 100,000 people in the county over that period.

That was up slightly on 17.5 cases per 100,000 in the previous week, up to Thursday, April 22 - a 6.9pc rise.

But it remained below the 19.7 per 100,000 for the East and England and 23 per 100,000 for England as a whole.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk had the highest case rate, up to 39 cases per 100,000 from 31.7 over the previous week - a 22.9pc increase.

Low case rates mean small increases lead to high percentage increases.

Norwich saw the biggest percentage increase of just over 94pc, up to 23.5 cases per 100,000, compared to 12.1 the week before.

South Norfolk was up just under 69pc, from 11.4 per 100,000 to 19.2.

North Norfolk's case rate increase per 100,000 from 11.4 to 16.2 was a rise of a little under 42pc.

But, Great Yarmouth saw case rates fall by 68pc, down from 25.2 cases per 100,000 to 8.1.

Broadland saw a 50pc drop from 15.3 cases per 100,000 to 7.6, while there was a fall in Breckland from 15 cases per 100,000 to 11.4 - down nearly 24pc.

As of Monday, there were 10 patients in Norfolk's hospitals who had tested positive for Covid-19, one in critical care.

The number of outbreaks, defined as two or more linked cases, rose from 41 to 42.

There were seven outbreaks in care settings, compared to nine the previous week.

But there were nine single cases in care homes in the week up to Thursday, April 29, up on five over the previous week.

In businesses, outbreaks were down from 18 to 16, but in schools and colleges they were up from 13 to 18.

The figures come as a Norwich GP said Norfolk is on track to offer every adult their first vaccine by the end of July.

Diane Steiner, Norfolk's deputy director of public health. - Credit: Archant

And Diane Steiner, Norfolk's deputy director of public health, has urged more people to join in with twice weekly rapid Covid tests, saying that is key to keeping county cases low.

Testing kits can also be collected from pharmacies and libraries, ordered online via the county council's website or obtained by calling 119.