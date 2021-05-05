News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk on track to offer all adults first vaccine by July

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:07 PM May 5, 2021   
Norfolk is on track to offer every adult their first vaccine by the end of July, predicts a Norwich GP.

Norfolk is on track to offer every adult their first vaccine by the end of July, a Norwich GP has said.

Dr Clare Aitchison said the county is in line with the government target, but over 40s should be prepared to be flexible. 

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk on Tuesday, she said: “Some surgeries are calling their patients now but you can go onto the national website and book it that way if you are over 40.  

“Just bear in mind you may be asked to travel a long way.  

“I know a lot of people in the younger age groups coming for their first doses are being told that if you are in Norwich your closest one is Burnham Market or Great Yarmouth.  

“That’s partly because we are doing a lot of second doses in the bigger centres at the moment.” 

While children are unlikely to fall ill with Covid-19, they do play a role in transmitting the virus.

Health officials are said to be considering a measure to offer a single dose of the Pfizer jab to children aged 12 and older when the new school year starts, in September.

Pfizer said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100pc efficacy and a strong immune response.

This comes after public health bosses said according to modelling of potential scenarios for the county, Norfolk could see a third coronavirus wave at the end of the summer, with 300 Covid-19 cases per day.

But now people are being urged to get tested for Covid-19 twice a week, in efforts to keep a lid on the virus.

More than 150,000 free rapid tests have been carried out via community testing and business testing in Norfolk - but public health chiefs want to see more people getting tested for coronavirus twice weekly.

Diane Steiner, deputy public health director for Norfolk, has previously said it would be beneficial if everyone in the county got into the habit of getting tested.

