'Stay alert' warning as Norfolk sees small rise in Covid cases

Published: 8:52 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM June 3, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have gone up slightly, but remain well below the national average.

Latest figures, provided by Norfolk County Council's public health department, for the seven days up to Friday, May 28, show the Covid-19 rate increased by 3.9pc compared to the previous week.

There were 11.7 cases per 100,000 people in Norfolk, compared to 11.2 cases the previous week.

But that was below the East of England average of 20.2 cases per 100,000 and the England average of 30.9. The England average was up just over 33pc on the week before.

Cases were up in four of Norfolk's districts and down in three, but with cases so low, just a handful of cases can trigger a large percentage change.

Breckland was up by 53.8pc, from 18.6 cases per 100,000 to 28.7, while there was a 110pc increase in Broadland, where cases increased from 7.6 per 100,000 to 16.1 per 100,000.

North Norfolk went up from 4.8 cases per 100,000 to 9.5, while Great Yarmouth went from five cases per 100,000 to seven.

The case rate in Norwich dropped by just over 57pc, down to 7.8 cases per 100,000 from the previous week's 18.5.

There were also falls in King's Lynn/West Norfolk and South Norfolk.

South Norfolk rates were down 50pc from 7.1 cases per 100,000 to just 3.5 per 100,000, while West Norfolk dropped 40pc from 13.2 cases per 100,000 to 7.9.

People in Norfolk have been urged not to be complacent about coronavirus - Credit: PA

As of Tuesday, June 1, there were six people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the county's hospitals - none of whom were in critical care.

There were 42 open outbreaks - defined as two or more linked cases in the county. That was one more than the previous week.

There were five in care homes and care settings and 19 in schools in colleges - no change on the previous seven days.

There were 16 in businesses and workplaces, up one on the previous seven days.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days up to Thursday, May 28 was 23,889.

There have been about 15 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 - which is thought to be more easily spread - in Norfolk.

With June 21 as the date when the final restrictions are due to be eased, Diane Steiner, Norfolk's deputy director of public health urged people to keep social distancing, washing hands, getting twice weekly tests and getting vaccinated when offered.



