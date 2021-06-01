'The single most important step' - fresh plea over Covid vaccinations

Published: 3:38 PM June 1, 2021

Health bosses have stressed how important it is that Norfolk and Waveney people take up the offer of Covid vaccinations - as uncertainty grows over whether the final easing of restrictions will happen on June 21.

The rise of the Indian variant of coronavirus has prompted some scientists to question whether the government's final removal of Covid-19 restrictions later this month should be delayed.

Norfolk's case rates remain below the national average, while there have been about 15 cases of the Indian variant in the county.

But people in Norfolk have been urged to get the vaccine when offered, to get tested twice a week, to keep social distancing and to remember that meeting up outdoors is safer than indoors.

Diane Steiner, deputy director of public health in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Diane Steiner, Norfolk’s deputy director of public health, said: “In Norfolk, our numbers remain below the national average, and we maintain a robust response to cases and outbreaks in order to try to keep those numbers as low as possible.

"However, we still need the continued efforts of people in Norfolk to help keep the numbers down, we cannot afford to be complacent, even as we enjoy increasing freedoms as lockdown eases."

Half of people aged 16 or over in Norfolk have had both jabs and 76pc their first dose.

And Tracy Williams, a Queen’s Nurse and NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Clinical Governing Body member, said: "Our vaccination teams are working incredibly hard to protect patients from Covid-19 and we would like to thank all our partners for doing such an incredible job.

"Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities against the virus, with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.

“Please don’t delay. If you are eligible for a vaccine visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 to get booked in.

"The offer of a vaccine doesn’t expire so if you are eligible and haven’t booked please do come forward when you’re invited to.

“A single dose of the vaccine provides a good level of protection from Covid-19, but the second dose is important to ensure lasting protection, which is why it is vital that everyone gets both doses of the vaccine as soon as they are offered to them.”

People in Norfolk and Waveney have been urged to take up the offer of coronavirus jabs. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Roving teams from the CCG are visiting sites across Norfolk and Waveney; vaccinating people in areas where vaccine uptake has been lower than average or where virus transmission rates remain high.

Community venues, places of worship, large food production facilities, homeless hostels and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller sites are some of the places being offered convenient, on-site access to vaccinations.

Vaccination teams have also been working with homeless charities and organisations to ensure people who are homeless are offered and receive their first and second doses.