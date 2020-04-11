Search

Six more coronavirus patients die as county’s total rises to 99

PUBLISHED: 14:45 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 11 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Nearly 100 people have now died in Norfolk after contracting coronavirus, as a further six deaths have been confirmed at Norfolk hospitals.

As of Saturday, three more patients being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn and one patient at the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, have died.

Of the newly confirmed deaths at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, one male patient died on April 8 and a second man on April 9.

Caroline Shaw, CEO of the QEH, said: “Sadly, the deaths of two patients, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being care for in our hospital have been confirmed. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.”

A spokesman for the NNUH confirmed three men had died. The patients, two in their 70s, and another in their 80s, all had underlying health conditions.

The James Paget hospital (JPUH) confirmed a woman in her 70s had died.

Across Norfolk, 99 people have now died after contracting the virus, of which 37 have been at the NNUH, 32 at QEH and 30 at JPUH.

NHS England announced on Saturday 823 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 8,937.

Patients were aged between 11 and 102 years old.

Of those, 33 of the 823 patients aged between 29 and 94 years old had no known underlying health condition.

More than 78,000 people have now tested positive in the UK for coronavirus, as the number of deaths rises to 9,875.

As of 9am on Saturday, 334,974 tests have concluded, with 18,091 tests on April 10.

Currently, 269,598 people have been tested of which 78,991 tested positive.

The Department of Health announced that as of 5pm on Friday, 9,875 people have died after testing positive for the virus - an increase of 917.

Friday marked the highest day-on-day increases to date after it was announced a further 980 people died in the UK.

Figures for the latest number of positive cases in Norfolk will be released by Public Health England in due course.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

