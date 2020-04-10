Video

WATCH: Norfolk NHS staff video reminder to stay home during Easter

Staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have been reiterating the message to stay home, stay safe and save lives, over the Easter Holiday weekend. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Archant

Hospital staff across Norfolk are reminding people of the importance of staying at home during the Easter holidays.

The Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget University hospitals have released videos of staff at work holding up signs or speaking on the importance staying in can play during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, foreign secretary Dominic Raab called on the public not to give the coronavirus “a second chance” during the extended bank holiday break.

As of April 9, 7,987 people have now died after testing positive for the virus, 87 of them in Norfolk.

At the NNUH, staff from different departments are seen in a video holding up signs reading “I stayed at work for you, so please stay home for us”.

This week, a critical care doctor spoke of the phenomenal work of staff as they face the challenge of looking after patients struggling to breathe.

Staff at JPUH repeated the government message to “Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives”. The video has been viewed more than 9,000 times.

Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said this week its pandemic plan was working due to people staying at home.

Norfolk’s police chief also issued a reminder as the Met Office forecasts temperatures up to 17C on Friday and 20C on Saturday, with little chance of rain and only light winds. Sunday’s maximum temperature is predicted to be 15C, with a 40pc chance of rain during the afternoon and Monday is set to be chillier, with winds picking up.

