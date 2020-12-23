Norfolk's coronavirus rate tops 200 for the first time, figures show

Published: 5:14 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 5:37 PM December 23, 2020

Latest figures have revealed Norfolk has a record-high coronavirus rate, with the figure topping 200 for the first time.

The seven days from December 13 to December 19 saw 1,902 cases reported in Norfolk, according to data from Public Health England.

Norwich (369 cases) and King's Lynn (350 cases) are the areas with the most positive tests reported in the county over that week. North Norfolk remains the area with the lowest number of cases, with 183 reported over those seven days.

As of December 19, Norfolk now has 209.5 cases per 100,000 people, a significant increase on the 123.1 per 100,000 the week before.

This remains lower than the England average of 331.8 cases per 100,000, but the number of cases per capita has risen across all areas of Norfolk.

In terms of those individual areas, Broadland, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Norwich all now have a record number of cases per capita. Norwich's figure of 262.5 per 100,000 people is also a record for any local authority in Norfolk at any point during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as health secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday that Norfolk and Suffolk would be moved into the highest tier of restrictions from Boxing Day.

It means that pubs and restaurants must close unless offering takeaway or delivery, and theatre shows will be brought to a halt.

It will also affect football matches in the region – neither Norwich City nor King's Lynn Town will be able to welcome fans into their respective stadiums until restrictions are eased.

Mr Hancock said: "It is absolutely vital that we act. It is important we all minimise our social contact as much as we can this Christmas.

"That will help protect ourselves, our loved ones and the whole country."