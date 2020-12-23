Club's disappointment as Tier 4 sees Boxing Day clash moved behind closed doors

Published: 4:54 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 5:39 PM December 23, 2020

King's Lynn Town FC's Boxing Day clash with Notts County will take place behind closed doors as Tier Four restrictions come into force in Norfolk after Christmas Day.

Linnets supporters were set to be in attendance at The Walks to see their side take on one of English football's most historic clubs, but the club will now not be allowed to admit fans into the ground.

Town's 0-0 draw against Torquay United on December 12 was the first time in months that supporters had been able to cheer on their beloved Linnets from the sidelines, but the club's return to action in front of fans has been short-lived.

Mark Hearle, press officer at King's Lynn Town, said the club was "very, very disappointed" to hear the news.

He said: "We've put a lot of work in to make the ground a safe environment, but we also understand the bigger picture. Cases are rising quite drastically across the county and I know there are a lot of people in hospital.

"It's very unfortunate that this has happened, but we have to follow what the government is saying. It's a shame that on Saturday we will be back behind closed doors.

"The fans made a difference in what was a very good point against Torquay, who up until that point were conquering all who were put before them. The crowd that day really was the 12th man, and we'll miss that and the influence they have. We look forward to when they will be able to return to the ground."

The club will release a statement later this evening regarding arrangement for supporters who have already purchased tickets for the game.

Mr Hearle said that, for club staff, it is difficult to react to the latest developments when they are only given a few days' notice.

"We're firefighting – that's what we're doing at present. There's nothing that can be done of course, but it's not ideal to be told a couple of days ahead of a game that you can't have supporters in after you've been selling tickets for it. It creates more work, and there's already lots of work that goes into putting a game on behind closed doors.

"As a club we just plead with people to follow the advice just to get us through this serious situation and get supporters back in 2021."