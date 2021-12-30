One in five eligible people yet to be boosted

While 80pc of eligible people in Norfolk and Waveney have had their booster vaccination, an appeal has been made for the remaining one in five to get jabbed. - Credit: Danielle Booden

One in five eligible people in Norfolk and Waveney have yet to get their Covid-19 booster vaccination.

New figures show that 80pc of those eligible in the region have now had the jab, with health bosses urging the remaining 20pc to get the top-up vaccine to protect themselves against the virus.

Boris Johnson recently said that doctors had told him around 90pc of those in intensive care in hospitals had not been vaccinated.

The new vaccination figures come as Norfolk is in the midst of record coronavirus rates, with 1,038 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to Christmas Eve - up 59pc on the previous week.

Dr Anoop Dhesi - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Dr Anoop Dhesi, GP and clinical chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, which is overseeing the rollout of the vaccination programme in the area, said: "The evidence is clear. Not getting vaccinated against Covid puts you at greater risk of serious illness and death.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends as we head in to 2022, whether it be a first, second or booster dose.

“It also means that you are much less likely to end up in a hospital bed that could otherwise be used to treat someone else."

Dr Dehsi added: "Staff continue to go the extra mile to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated with their booster; they continue to work tirelessly and administered vaccines on Christmas Eve and started again on December 27.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has come forward for their vaccines and boosters – we are one of the best protected areas in the country, thank you for doing your bit to protect each other and local NHS services.

"Vaccination centres remain open for booked appointments and walk-in slots across Norfolk and Waveney.”

People can make appointments via the NHS national booking service online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

People can also attend an advertised walk-in site, which can be found at https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/

Where to get walk-in boosters today

Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm

Cromer Group Practice - 2pm to 4pm

Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm

The Town Hall, Downham Market - 9am to 4pm

Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 7.30am to 7pm

Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 7.30am to 5.30pm

Kelling Hospital, High Kelling - 10am to 4pm

Hoveton Village Hall - 8.30am to 5pm

St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn - 2pm to 5pm

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 5pm

Universal Pharmacy, Swaffham - 8am to 6pm

Thetford Healthy Living Centre - 8.30am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Upwell Health Centre - 9.30am to 12pm