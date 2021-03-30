Rapid coronavirus testing site set for launch in Thetford

Published: 3:21 PM March 30, 2021

Rapid testing for coronavirus is being launched at the Carnegie Room in Thetford - Credit: Archant

Rapid coronavirus testing for those who are asymptomatic is set to be launched in Thetford.

Symptom-free testing will be offered at the Carnegie Room, on Cage Lane, from Tuesday, April 6.

Rapid Covid testing is set to be offered in Thetford - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Residents who live in and around the town are being encouraged to come forward in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19, which shows no symptoms in one in three people.

Having already seen success in Watton and Attleborough, the pop-up testing site will remain in Thetford over a five-day period until Saturday, April 10.

The site will not, however, be open on Thursday, April 8.

Testing across Norfolk is currently being enhanced in an attempt to track down positive cases more quickly and instruct people to self-isolate as a result - thus breaking the chain of transmission.

In recent week, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for the county, said more than 100 businesses and organisations were already signed up to the rapid testing programme, giving 7,000 people access to twice-weekly testing.

Another 100 or so are set to join in the coming days, taking the total number of workers being regularly tested to between 15,000 and 20,000.

In Breckland, asymptomatic testing is being delivered by the district council in partnership with Norfolk County Council's public health team.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "It’s great to see the testing programme moving around the district.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

"We’ve seen great uptake in Watton and Attleborough, and I hope Thetford residents will come forward and get tested."

Tests at the Carnegie will be offered between 10am and 6pm on April 6, 7 and 9, and from 8am to 4pm on April 10.

No appointment is necessary, meaning anyone who lives in the Thetford area and does not have symptoms of Covid-19 can attend the town hall at a time that suits them.

However, you may book online via norfolk.gov.uk/rapidtesting for a specific slot.

Health officials are also emphasising that people should not visit a rapid testing site if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Those who do have symptoms - a a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - should book a test by visiting gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.