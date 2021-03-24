Rapid coronavirus testing site to be launched in Attleborough

Published: 3:48 PM March 24, 2021

Rapid coronavirus testing is set to be offered at Attleborough Town Hall - Credit: Archant

Rapid coronavirus testing for those who are asymptomatic is set to be launched in a Norfolk town.

Symptom-free testing will be offered at Attleborough Town Hall, Queen's Square, from Monday (March 29).

Rapid Covid testing is set to be offered in Attleborough - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Residents who live in and around the town are being encouraged to come forward in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19, which shows no symptoms in one in three people.

Having initially been offered in Watton, the pop-up testing site will remain in Attleborough over a four-day period until Thursday, April 1.

Testing across Norfolk is currently being enhanced in an attempt to track down positive cases more quickly and instruct people to self-isolate as a result - thus breaking the chain of transmission.

On Friday, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for the county, said more than 100 businesses and organisations were already signed up to the rapid testing programme, giving 7,000 people access to twice-weekly testing.

Another 100 or so are set to join in the coming days, taking the total number of workers being regularly tested to between 15,000 and 20,000.

In Breckland, asymptomatic testing is being delivered by the district council in partnership with Norfolk County Council's public health team.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

Breckland Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, said: "After the launch of symptom-free testing in Watton, I’m delighted to see the testing programme move around the district.

"I urge all residents to keep up to date via the Breckland Council website and social media pages to find out when a pop-up testing site is coming to their area."

Anyone who lives in Attleborough area and does not have symptoms of Covid-19 can attend the town hall at a time that suits them, or book online via norfolk.gov.uk/rapidtesting for a specific slot.

Those who are showing symptoms of the virus are being told not to visit the rapid testing site in Attleborough - Credit: PA

Tests are being offered between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Wednesday, and from 8am to 4pm on Friday.

However, health officials are emphasising that people should not visit a rapid testing site if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Those who do have symptoms - a a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - should book a test by visiting gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.