'It's phenomenal' - Queen makes personal donation to lifesaving Norfolk charity

The Queen has donated to the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)

The Queen has recognised a group of accident and rescue volunteers in the region by supporting their lifesaving service.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) received news of the donation on Tuesday after a letter on behalf of the monarch was sent to the emergency medical charity.

NARS, which has been operating since 1970, is based in Dereham and provides additional support to the ambulance service and has a team of voluntary lifesavers - made up of doctors, paramedics, critical care paramedics, nurses and first responders.

Its dedicated volunteers help treat patients quickly, provide basic life support using advanced medical equipment, and use critical thinking that directly save patients' lives.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) has had a remarkable year in the local community, having been tasked to serve over 2,100 patients throughout 2021.

And their vital work in the county has not gone unnoticed by Her Majesty, who has donated funds to NARS through the Privy Purse Charitable Trust.

Peter Sefton-Smalley, chief operating officer of NARS, said: "It's absolutely phenomenal that she recognises us in this region.

"The volunteers are all incredibly proud to be recognised by the Queen, and they feel that the donation to ourselves can make a difference to not just our volunteers and how they respond, but also to the Norfolk community.

"I'm personally incredibly proud that the volunteers and charity itself were recognised in this way. Long may it continue."

NARS has been operating in the county since 1970. Its dedicated team of lifesavers is comprised of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other first responders - all of whom are volunteers.

NARS receives no direct government funding and relies on charitable donations from people in Norfolk and local businesses to keep the service running.

On average it costs the charity around £200,000 a year to cover the cost of its response, from its vehicles, fuel to medical equipment.

Mr Sefton-Smalley said: "We have seen responses increase dramatically over the past few years, firstly as a result of Covid and generally with the population increasing.

"We're seeing more and more callouts on a yearly basis.

"The need for the third sector and charities just like NARS is only going to increase."

Which is why donations including that from the Queen are "incredibly vital" to meet the current demand, he added - with the charity opting not to disclose the amount donated.

NARS said all its team were "humbled" by her support, adding: "We thank Her Majesty for the donation and will continue to serve our county with pride."

Those wanting to contact or support NARS can do so at enquiries@nars.org.uk or by visiting nars.org.uk.