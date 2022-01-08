'Beyond proud ' - Record year for life-saving volunteers

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) has had a remarkable year in the local community, having been tasked to serve over 2,100 patients throughout 2021. - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A group of accident and rescue volunteers are celebrating after helping a record amount of people in need.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) has had a remarkable year in the local community, having been tasked to serve over 2,100 patients throughout 2021. The emergency medical charity based in Dereham has treated patients quickly and supported the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

NARS has been operating in the county since 1970. Its dedicated team of lifesavers is comprised of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other first responders - all of whom are volunteers.

Peter Sefton-Smalley, chief operating officer of NARS said: “I am extremely proud of our team of volunteers who have again given above and beyond attending a record number of 999 calls in Norfolk in 2021.

“We often get patients thanking us for helping them at their time of need including patients we have helped to save after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest; a truly priceless feeling for both me and the whole of our NARS team.”

The number of patients NARS clinicians have been able to help has increased hugely over the last few years, from 980 in 2019 to 1,700 in 2020, during the pandemic and now 2,100 in 2021.

Their quick response can be seen after helping to save the life of Mulbarton resident, Tim Wood.

NARS are available to help treat patients quickly and with a highly experienced critical care team using advanced medical equipment and also with their team of first responders providing basic life support.





Funded through charitable donations, NARS operates with a team of voluntary doctors, paramedics, critical care paramedics, nurses and first responders in the Norfolk community and use enhanced clinical equipment and critical thinking that directly save patients’ lives.

The charity could not operate and continue saving lives without the generous support from the Norfolk community; if you would like to make a donation to NARS, please visit www.nars.org.uk. Alternatively, cheques can be sent to NARS, Millbanks, Hall Lane, Dereham, Norfolk, NR20 3GG.