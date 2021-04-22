One in four adults in Norfolk and Waveney have had both Covid jabs

Video

Published: 7:07 PM April 22, 2021

About a quarter of adults in Norfolk and Wavaney have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Ian Burt

Almost a quarter of people in Norfolk and Waveney have had both coronavirus jabs - the second-highest vaccination rate in the country.

New data published by NHS England on Thursday (April 22) shows another 58,455 patients received second shots in the seven days up to April 18.

That takes the total number in the area who are fully vaccinated up to 206,394, which is 24.2pc of the adult population.

Of all 43 health systems across the nation, only Somerset has a better vaccination rate when it comes to both doses (25.5pc).

Last week's figures for the rollout demonstrated a dramatic shift in favour of second shots, with just 2,657 initial injections administered.

The drop-off in first doses is to be expected throughout April given the reduction in vaccine supply

Second jabs for more vulnerable members of the population are therefore being prioritised by health officials.

There has, however, been a slight rise in the latest week-long period, with another 6,149 people given first doses.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the local rollout, said: "People in Norfolk and Waveney are among millions benefiting from protection from the virus.

"This has contributed to dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

“NHS staff are doing an incredible job to deliver what is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as continuing to be there for everyone who needs care."

About a quarter of adults in Norfolk and Wavaney have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

As the programme entered its second phase last week, a new cohort - 45 to 49-year-olds - began being invited for appointments.

A total of 34,423 initial jabs have been given to that age group in Norfolk and Waveney, although a significant proportion received them during the first phase due to underlying health conditions or their work on the frontline of health and social care.

An increasing number are now fully vaccinated, including 62,064 over-80s (87pc), while more than three quarters of 75 to 79-year-olds have had both vaccines (78.4pc).

While the number of patients administered first doses has only slightly risen, the total has reached 573,072 - surpassing two-thirds of the adult population (67.3pc).